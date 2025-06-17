Vladimir Guerrero Jr. names his favorite first base chat buddies from opposing teams ft. Ronald Acuna Jr.

During a game, first basemen often get a moment or two to have a brief chat with players when they come over to the bag. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is no different, as he makes sure to catch up with some good friends from opposing teams.
Speaking to insider Tom Ruminski on Tuesday, the Blue Jays superstar named some of the players from opposing teams he is most fond of speaking with.
"It depends. I like talking with Ronald Acuña Jr., Teoscar Hernández, and Fernando Tatis Jr. I can talk with those three every day," Guerrero Jr. said.
It's no surprise to see two of those players, Teoscar Hernandez and Fernando Tatis Jr., are from the Dominican Republic, which is also where Vladdy Jr. hails from.
Ronald Acuna Jr., though not Dominican, is from Venezuela, which is also another primarily Spanish-speaking nation.
Probably Guerrero Jr.'s best friend out of the aforementioned trio is Dodgers star Hernandez, who played for the Blue Jays up until 2022, spending three seasons with Vladdy.
Both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr. are enjoying strong seasons
It's not really surprising to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr. performing well for their respective teams this year.
Guerrero Jr. is hitting .274, along with eight home runs and 31 RBIs, helping his team challenge for a postseason spot. At the moment, the Blue Jays are third in the AL East with a 38-33 record.
Ronald Acuna Jr., having made his much-anticipated return from injury in late May, has returned to his best. At the moment, the Venezuelan is batting .390, along with seven home runs and 13 RBIs.
As the All-Star break approaches, fans will hope both stars stay consistent in the second half and lead their respective teams to the postseason.