Phillies baseball president Dave Dombrowski openly backed the franchise's ace, Bryce Harper, to pursue the new role of first baseman for the entirety of the next season. In the GM meetings, Dave explained that Harper has prospered as an infielder for Philadelphia post-surgery. MLB analyst Bob Nightengale reported the same via USA Today.

"We think he’ll develop into a Gold Glove first baseman. He’s committed to doing that. He’d be glad to go to the outfield, but he’s committed to being that guy at first base. We like the way it sets our infield up. We think it makes us more athletic. It opens up one of the outfield spots. It puts us in a position for the future that we’re in a good spot" - Dave Dombrowski at GM meetings via USA Today.

"Dave Dombrowski on Bryce Harper playing 1B" - PhilsTailgate

After recovering from UCL surgery, Harper started 36 games in the regular season and another 17 in the postseason at first base in the 2023 MLB season. He has only played 68 innings in the outfield since the 2022 regular season began because of that bad right elbow.

Thanks in part to less strain on his throwing arm by playing first base and DH instead of right field, Harper recovered from his injury in record time and has since excelled in his new role at first base.

Bryce Harper finds new life at first base

Bryce Harper signed a mammoth 13-year deal worth $330,000,000 in 2019 with the Phillies as an expected DH, the role he had prospered at in the big leagues. Having a player sign such a massive contract arguably means that the player would expect a lot of playing time, which the Phillies management is okay with, but that leaves their longest-tenured player, Rhys Hoskin, without a place at first base and maybe a new team this offseason.

"This could be goodbye for Rhys Hoskins. Phillies' president Dave Dombrowski says Bryce Harper will be the Phillies' everyday first baseman, and Kyle Schwarber will be the DH. With that plan, there does not seem to be room for Rhys. If this is the end of his time in Philly, Rhys has been the ultimate Phillie," -reported John Clark.

Harper needs to improve his defensive skills, acquire his lost arm strength and learn to make quicker, more accurate throws if he wants to play first base in the long run for the Philadelphia Phillies.