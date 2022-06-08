"Dave Price is so trash", "Dave Roberts needs to be fired for the stupid move" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans furious with team giving away 4 runs, direct anger at manager Dave Roberts

Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts is once again under fire for questionable decision-making in last night's game against the Chicago White Sox. The Dodgers succumbed to the White Sox at home 4-0 and Roberts' choices, especially down the stretch, to put it respectably, were puzzling at best.

Dodgers starter Mitch White pitched five superb innings, only giving up two hits and fanning five batters. He got himself out of the jam in the bottom of the fifth with one out and the bases loaded. He struck out both Chicago White Sox Reese McGuire and Josh Harrison to escape the inning and preserve the 0-0 deadlock.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA Mitch White gets out of the bases-loaded jam. Mitch White gets out of the bases-loaded jam. 👊 https://t.co/JvAS5qTpM6

What unraveled next are head-scratching decisions and a series of unfortunate events by skipper Dave Roberts. He took out White and replaced him with the returning Phil Bickford. The reliever gave up two hits - one to Danny Mendick, and the other to Jose Abreu. With two people out in the bottom of the sixth, Roberts replaced Bickford with 2012 AL Cy Young Awardee David Price.

In a storyline that kept on giving, it was AJ Pollock, the former Dodger, who hit a liner to right field that scored both Mendick and Abreu home to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. Price would give up two more runs in the inning before being replaced by Yency Almonte.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans criticize Dave Roberts' decision-making

One fan criticized the pitching abilities of former Cy Young Awardee David Price, who has been relegated to full bullpen work this year.

karla @krladavila Dave Price is so trash that I can't understand why the Dodgers didn't pay to Joe Kelly 🙁 Dave Price is so trash that I can't understand why the Dodgers didn't pay to Joe Kelly 🙁

Another fan heavily scrutinized Dave Roberts' decision-making.

michael @mburf1975 Dave Roberts needs to be fired for the stupid move he made today! Why take out Mitch White? He has no clue on how to manage a pitching staff or a bullpen! @Dodgers Dave Roberts needs to be fired for the stupid move he made today! Why take out Mitch White? He has no clue on how to manage a pitching staff or a bullpen! @Dodgers

One fan kept count of Price's pitches and the White Sox' runs.

Another fan took out his frustration on both Price and Roberts.

el aguila real 🦅 @k3epitr3a Why tf is price still in the league 🤦🏽‍♂️ roberts is a trash ass coach #Dodgers Why tf is price still in the league 🤦🏽‍♂️ roberts is a trash ass coach #Dodgers

One fan cannot handle the stress of being a Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

Aq @aqouraa Dodgers are making me sick rn 🤦‍♂️ Dodgers are making me sick rn 🤦‍♂️

A particular fan wanted David Price to leave the Los Angeles Dodgers.

you already knew. @young_stud_ Idk where to begin with this club. Cutting price could be a start. Eat the money he brings nothing to the club #Dodgers Idk where to begin with this club. Cutting price could be a start. Eat the money he brings nothing to the club #Dodgers

One fan wanted the Los Angeles Dodgers to suffer the same fate the the Los Angeles Angels are currently going through (losing streak) for them to take action.

Coooop10 @victorioerwin51 @DodgersNation Sometimes I wish the Dodgers would lose 12 in a row like the Angels so Friedman would finally fire their idiot manager once and for all. @DodgersNation Sometimes I wish the Dodgers would lose 12 in a row like the Angels so Friedman would finally fire their idiot manager once and for all.

One fan believes that the Dodgers will be eliminated in the NLDS.

Jimothy Riggins @jgutierrez55 The Dodgers ain’t making it through the first round The Dodgers ain’t making it through the first round 😂😂

The Los Angeles Dodgers are experiencing a mini-slump and have lost three straight games. They've been leapfrogged by the New York Mets for the best NL record this season. There is no doubt that the Dodgers have the personnel to win, but the biggest question is whether they have a stable coaching staff to maneuver them deep in the playoffs.

