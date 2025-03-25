Dave Roberts drops promising hint on Mookie Betts for Freeway Series finale vs. Angels

The LA Dodgers are off to a 2-0 start, but Mookie Betts is still waiting to make his 2025 season debut. The starting shortstop caught a stomach illness before boarding the flight to Tokyo. The illness got worse, requiring the Dodgers to not let him play in the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs.

Betts reportedly shed over 15 pounds as he tried to attain recovery. However, amid concerning details, a positive news has emerged regarding Betts' return to the diamond.

The Dodgers are in the middle of spring training Freeway Series against the LA Angels. The two teams will lock horns once again on Tuesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is optimistic that Betts can play that game, according to MLB insider David Vassegh.

It will be a huge sign if Betts plays the game, as it will ensure that he could be in a position to make his season debut as early as the regular season home opener against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Dave Roberts shares more updates on Mookie Betts

Dave Roberts is encouraged about Mookie Betts' return due two reasons. First, the shortstop participated in a full workout routine on Tuesday. Second, Betts was able to digest the food properly as he battled his way through stomach issues.

It comes after Betts had revealed that his body wasn't able to digest food properly, leading him to lose around 10 pounds.

“I don’t think anybody really knows. My body’s just kind of eating itself, and so it’s hard to not fuel it,” Betts said. “Every time, literally, every time I fuel my body, I throw it up and I don’t know what to do about it.

“It’s just hard to fathom not eating and going to play a game,” Betts added. “So it looks like I’m just going to be light for a little bit. Maybe I play uphill a little bit for the beginning of the season. But no, I just want to play, man. I’m tired of sitting, tired of throwing up, tired of doing all this. I really just want to play.”

If Mookie Betts isn't able to turn for the final spring training rodeo, Miguel Rojas is expected to take his place in the defensive lineup and play shortstop.

