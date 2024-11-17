"Dave Roberts encourages players beyond just players but as men" - Micah Johnson makes his feelings known on what makes Dodgers manager special

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts added a second World Series title to his managerial resume after the NL pennant winners beat the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic in five games.

The three-time World Series winner (one as a player), has often copped criticism for his managerial nuances, or lack of, during his stint with the Dodgers. However, he has two rings to silence the critics.

The Dodgers manager was under pressure to deliver this season after blockbuster deals for Shohei Ohtani and his Japanese teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto last offseason.

Despite injury concerns, especially in the rotation of star performers Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw, several Dodgers players put their hands up in the team's run in the postseason.

Former Dodger Micah Johnson, who played under Roberts during the 2016 season, shared the Dodgers manager's ability to build the character of his players beyond the diamond, in an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda.

Dave Roberts is known for his leadership style. What was it like playing under him, and how did his approach impact you as a player?

Johnson: He encourages players beyond just players but as men. He led me to art unintentionally and has been a great supporter ever since.

Johnson had a brief stint with the NL West team in 2016 but is proud of wearing the Dodgers' iconic blue jersey.

The Dodgers have a long-standing legacy in MLB. How did it feel to put on the Dodgers uniform, and did the team’s history influence your experience there?

Johnson: One of the most incredible honors of my life. Maury Wills was a key part of my journey and to this day the Dodgers have been incredibly supportive.

As Johnson mentioned previously, he transitioned from baseball to art after announcing his retirement in 2018. His exclusively designed Aku x Dodgers vinyl figure was launched during the World Series.

He feels art has a very important place in baseball.

You are one of the very few MLB players who embraced the transition into art. Another one we could think of in recent times is Jose Iglesias with his 'OMG' track, which has almost become the anthem for the Mets now. What do you think of the connection between baseball and art in general?

It’s massive. Baseball and art/ culture have been intertwined since the earliest days. Jazz musicians, artists, etc. entertainment was a massive part of the Negro Leagues. We are seeing more than ever MLB's commitment to growing the game beyond the field and it’s really special.

