Dave Roberts gets honest with Tyler Glasnow’s latest injury after Dodgers vs. Pirates outing

Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow enjoyed a great debut campaign for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He finished with a 9-6 win/loss record, along with a 3.49 ERA and 168 total strikeouts as he earned his first All-Star selection.
However, a major concern throughout the season was his repeated injury issues, the worst of which kept him out of the entirety of the postseason.
Though Glasnow arrived at spring training looking to be in good shape, it appears the 31-year-old is now set for yet another spell on the sidelines. On Sunday, he left the Dodgers' 9-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates after lasting only one inning due to shoulder discomfort.
Speaking about the ace's concerning injury record, Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts had his say on the matter shortly after Sunday's game came to an end.
"In the next couple of days, we'll have some more answers, to kind of see where we go. We're all frustrated. We got to get him to a place where, we feel, he feels, that when he takes the mound, he can go out there and be the guy that he's capable of being. Until we get to that point, I think the IL is certainly a conversation." Dave Roberts said.
"With Tyler, it's hard, with the past injuries, how his body is set up, the mechanics of it, there's a lot of different pieces that you're trying to suss out, to put him in the right mental place to perform. We haven't got there, so I don't know the solution right now. We've got to make sure he's healthy, and then go from there." Roberts added.
Tyler Glasnow opens up about struggles with repeated injuries
Tyler Glasnow has a lengthy injury history and has opened up about the struggles of dealing with repeated injuries. He once again voiced his frustration about his latest setback amid his quest to remain healthy.
"Just making a lot of changes, trying to figure out a way to stay healthy, I think some of the changes led to other things kind of taking over," Glasnow said per MLB.com, "and at this point, I'm just trying to figure out what to do. It's just extremely frustrating."
With tests yet to confirm the exact nature of Tyler Glasnow's latest injury, fans will be hoping that it is just a minor knock, as compared to a more serious issue, which may lead to yet another extended stint on the IL for the injury-prone ace.