Dave Roberts gets honest with Tyler Glasnow’s latest injury after Dodgers vs. Pirates outing

Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow enjoyed a great debut campaign for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He finished with a 9-6 win/loss record, along with a 3.49 ERA and 168 total strikeouts as he earned his first All-Star selection.

Ad

However, a major concern throughout the season was his repeated injury issues, the worst of which kept him out of the entirety of the postseason.

Though Glasnow arrived at spring training looking to be in good shape, it appears the 31-year-old is now set for yet another spell on the sidelines. On Sunday, he left the Dodgers' 9-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates after lasting only one inning due to shoulder discomfort.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking about the ace's concerning injury record, Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts had his say on the matter shortly after Sunday's game came to an end.

"In the next couple of days, we'll have some more answers, to kind of see where we go. We're all frustrated. We got to get him to a place where, we feel, he feels, that when he takes the mound, he can go out there and be the guy that he's capable of being. Until we get to that point, I think the IL is certainly a conversation." Dave Roberts said.

Ad

"With Tyler, it's hard, with the past injuries, how his body is set up, the mechanics of it, there's a lot of different pieces that you're trying to suss out, to put him in the right mental place to perform. We haven't got there, so I don't know the solution right now. We've got to make sure he's healthy, and then go from there." Roberts added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tyler Glasnow opens up about struggles with repeated injuries

Tyler Glasnow has a lengthy injury history and has opened up about the struggles of dealing with repeated injuries. He once again voiced his frustration about his latest setback amid his quest to remain healthy.

"Just making a lot of changes, trying to figure out a way to stay healthy, I think some of the changes led to other things kind of taking over," Glasnow said per MLB.com, "and at this point, I'm just trying to figure out what to do. It's just extremely frustrating."

With tests yet to confirm the exact nature of Tyler Glasnow's latest injury, fans will be hoping that it is just a minor knock, as compared to a more serious issue, which may lead to yet another extended stint on the IL for the injury-prone ace.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More