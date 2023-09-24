Mookie Betts made the NL MVP call even tougher as he achieved yet another record during the Los Angeles Dodgers' shutout win over the San Francisco Giants. The inter-divisional matchup was settled 7-0 in favor of LA, with Betts making an important contribution.

Mookie Betts scored an RBI double in the eighth inning of the game. His two-run double scored Austin Barnes and David Peralta as the lineup consolidated on the 5-0 lead to put the game to bed.

This was Betts' 105th RBI from the leadoff position this season. He sets the record for most runs scored from the No.1 spot going past Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon who scored 103 RBIs in 2017.

Talking about leadoff hitters this season, Betts' compatriot for the NL MVP, Ronald Acuna Jr. has 101 RBIs for the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers outfielder has been slashing at .309/.411/.593 this season. Betts has a personal best 39 home runs this season and is looking to achieve another personal best in the RBIs count, only if he's able to go past 113 in the remaining games this season.

Manager Dave Roberts was all praises for his star hitter. Speaking about him after the game, he spoke about his necessity in the Dodgers lineup:

“It seems like every night, we’re eclipsing milestones as individuals and you know Mookie’s season is dang near unprecedented from the leadoff spot.

“There’s been a lot of great leadoff hitters, and for him to be No. 1 is pretty remarkable. And then you layer in the defense and what he does, so how he wouldn’t be at the top of the MVP conversation is beside me.”

2023 might be Mookie Betts' best season of his career

There is every reason to compare Betts' 2018 AL MVP-winning season to this one.

Before coming to the West Coast, he had spoken at length about his willingness to become a leadoff hitter enjoying the role of reaching base and giving his team a good place to score from. But even with that role, the Dodgers outfielder recorded 105 RBIs.