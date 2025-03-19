Dave Roberts lauds Japan’s exceptional hospitality after Dodgers’ exciting Tokyo Series against Cubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been in Japan for a few days, but they will now head back home following two regular-season wins. The Tokyo Series wrapped up early this morning (in Eastern Time and other USA time zones) and the Dodgers are headed home.

Dave Roberts, whose mother is Japanese, got a chance to see where his mom was born and a place that his family is from with his team for the first time. He was very pleased with the result.

Roberts said:

"Last thing I want to say is to the city of Tokyo and the country of Japan, on behalf of the Dodgers and Major League Baseball, we just want to say thank you because you guys were all such great hosts, and hopefully we put on a good show. So thank you."

The Dodgers swept the Chicago Cubs, outscoring them 10-4 in the two games. The Dodgers are quite popular in Japan because of a trio of stars from the country on the roster, but Roberts plays a part, too.

Roberts, with wins in 2020 and 2024, is the only manager in baseball history of Asian descent to win a World Series.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praises reigning MVP after Tokyo Series

Shohei Ohtani had three hits in the two games, including a major home run in front of his home fans. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who understood during the first game how nervous Ohtani was, had high praise for him.

Shohei Ohtani got Dave Roberts' praise (Imagn)

He said, via WIVB:

"I know Shohei puts his pants on just like we all do—one leg at a time. But if there's ever a superhero, I think Shohei just seems like a superhero. And in the biggest of games and the biggest of moments, he seems to always deliver."

Ohtani and his offensive teammates, sans Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, were backed by two Japanese aces in the two games. Yoshinobu Yamamoto got the start in the opening game, and he yielded just one run. Roki Sasaki followed suit by allowing just one run in what was his MLB debut.

The Dodgers now return home to the United States. Next up is a return to Spring Training mode, as they have a couple of spring matches to continue tuning up before the rest of the league has its Opening Day on March 27.

