“Dave Roberts is a lost cause” - Dodgers fans fume over manager’s bizarre Dalton Rushing switch in team’s 3-game sweep by Paul Skenes and Co.

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is drawing the ire of fans after his poor judgment in the 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Dodgers' offense, who were kept shut until the eighth inning by Paul Skenes &amp; Co., erupted with a three-run rally in the ninth inning led by a Mookie Betts home run. However, an earlier decision by Roberts came back to haunt them.Roberts replaced rookie Dalton Rushing, who was the catcher for the game, with fellow catcher Ben Rortvedt for the bottom of the eighth and top of the ninth. Rortvedt then came to bat as the potential tying run in the ninth and struck out.Jack Harris of the LA Times shared Roberts' response on why he removed Rushing before the critical ninth inning. While Roberts cited workload management, fans believe it was a poor managerial job.&quot;As for the Dalton Rushing/Ben Rortvedt switch in the ninth: Dave Roberts said he was trying to get Rushing off hit feet given the workload he has ahead but obviously, he wouldn’t have made the switch if he knew Rushing’s spot was going to come back up in the ninth,&quot; Harris wrote on X.Fans reacted while taking a jab at Roberts.&quot;Roberts is a lost cause. He's not intellectually capable of managing this team. It will sure be nice if some of you in the media started to take Mark Walter to task re why Roberts hasn't been fired,&quot; one fan commented.David Wohl @DavidWohlLINK@ByJackHarris Roberts is a lost cause. He's not intellectually capable of managing this team. It will sure be nice if some of you in the media started to take Mark Walter to task re why Roberts hasn't been fired.&quot;He's conceded so many games this season I've lost count,&quot; another fan wrote.Equality 7-2521 @Equality7d2521LINK@ByJackHarris He's conceded so many games this season I've lost count.&quot;Dave always gets out managed because he lacks intensity. Takes his foot off the gas. That was OK when we had a comfortable lead, but we are sh*t,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Just another example of how Dave will always throw out a BS excuse for his poor decision making. All his poor decisions are 100% justified. Always. I suppose Dalton was so tired he was trying to take a nap on the bench. He’s 24. Oh come on man. Rushing recently just hit a HR,&quot; one fan posted.&quot;Another reason Dave Roberts is unfit to manage this team. One innings rest isn't going to do much for Rushing, but it did take the bat out of Rushings hands in the 9th. I don't know if Pirates had another leftie in the pen, but i do know i'd rather Rushing batting than Rortvedt,&quot; one fan commented.Pirates completed the sweep against the DodgersThe Pittsburgh Pirates managed to win all three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park. They won the first game 9-7, followed by a 3-0 win on Wednesday and a 5-3 win on Thursday.Paul Skenes was the star of the game. He threw six shutout frames, recording eight strikeouts while allowing only two hits and one walk. On the offense, the Pirates received contributions from Bryan Reynolds, Tommy Pham, Nick Yorke and Alexander Canario.With the loss, the difference between the Dodgers and the Padres for the NL West lead has come down to two games.