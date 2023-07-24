David Bednar Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Pirates All-Star closer

Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar may be one of the most sought-after bullpen arms on the trade market, however, it may not come cheap for potential suitors. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, while the Pirates may listen to offers, the fact that he is under contract until 2027 makes the team less motivated to make a deal.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Pirates are telling teams they’d listen on All-Star closer David Bednar but the understanding is that he’d be difficult to move since he isn’t a free agent until 2027. The Pittsburgh native (another plus for the Bucs) has a 1.15 ERA.

"Pirates are telling teams they’d listen on All-Star closer David Bednar but the understanding is that he’d be difficult to move since he isn’t a free agent until 2027. The Pittsburgh native (another plus for the Bucs) has a 1.15 ERA." - @JonHeyman

That being said, if a team was willing to pay up, Pittsburgh may be inclined to move on from their All-Star closer. So far this season, David Bednar has been spectacular, posting a 3-1 record with a 1.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts, while also racking up 19 saves in the process.

Here's a closer look at three potential landing spots for the elite closer if the Pirates opt to deal him this summer.

#1 - The Tampa Bay Rays could bolster their bullpen with David Bednar

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays have made deals in the past, which haven't exactly worked out well for the Pirates (Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows, and Shane Baz to Tampa Bay in exchange for Chris Archer). However, if the Pirates have decided that the past is in the past, then both teams could be ideal trade partners.

The Rays have a plethora of young talent, including Jonathan Aranda, that they could dangle in a potential Bednar deal. Bednar could form a powerhouse bullpen group with current Rays relief pitchers Pete Fairbanks and Jason Adam.

#2 - The Texas Rangers need a bona fide closer

As one of the strongest teams in the MLB, the Texas Rangers have been dominant all season, however, their bullpen is something that could use a bit of tinkering. The team has already begun to add to its core by trading for Aroldis Chapman, however, they could always look to add more.

David @RangersFan0717



Texas can control him through what they see as the beginning of their championship window. He helps the bullpen in a pennant race today, but he sticks around to win for the foreseeable future too. To me, David Bednar and the Texas Rangers make the most sense of any trade.Texas can control him through what they see as the beginning of their championship window. He helps the bullpen in a pennant race today, but he sticks around to win for the foreseeable future too. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

"To me, David Bednar and the Texas Rangers make the most sense of any trade. Texas can control him through what they see as the beginning of their championship window. He helps the bullpen in a pennant race today, but he sticks around to win for the foreseeable future too." - @RangersFan0717

If the Texas Rangers were able to land David Bednar, it could be massive, as the team could add one of the league's top closers to their already impressive roster.

#3 - The Los Angeles Dodgers could solidify their bullpen

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain one of the top teams in the MLB, however, their closing situation could not only use some strengthening but also some clarity. Heading into the 2023 campaign, the Dodgers' potential closer Daniel Hudson opened the year on the IL, with Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol getting turns to close.

Now, with Hudson injured again, the team could use a proven closer as they look to win their second World Series title in the last five years. Similar to the Rays, the Dodgers have several prospects that could tempt the Pirates into making a deal.

