In 2021, David Hess made the difficult decision to take a hiatus from Major League Baseball due to a cancer diagnosis.

In October 2021, following a visit to the emergency ward with chest tightness and severe shortness of breath, Hess received the news that he has been diagnosed with a cancerous germ cell tumor in his chest.

On January 28, 2022, Hess shared a positive update, stating that he had been declared "cured" and granted permission to resume all activities, indicating a significant improvement in his health condition.

However, on Friday, the pitcher's wife, Devin, disclosed that her husband's fight against cancer persists as he has been diagnosed with a second type of cancer called angiosarcoma.

David and Devin tied the knot in 2016. Recently, Devin Hess posted a picture on Instagram, showing her immense resilience even during such dark times, asking their well-wishers to pray for her husband's speedy recovery.

"My guy has a lot of surgery and chemo in his future to fight this, but we are fighting with our eyes set on victory... God’s love for us is FIERCE. My heart rejoices in His goodness and faithfulness in such a dark time. Please pray for David’s medical team to have discernment, please pray for our family, please pray for me and please pray for my guy." - Devin Hess posted on Instagram.

David Hess' journey in Major League Baseball

David Hess #41 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at loanDepot park on August 05, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth round of the 2014 draft, Hess embarked on his professional baseball career. It took him four years to make his Major League Baseball debut with the Orioles, predominantly serving as a starting pitcher. Throughout his time with the club, the Florida native accumulated a 4.88 ERA across 103.1 innings, participating in 21 games.

Following a stint of three seasons with the Orioles, Hess was traded to the Miami Marlins in July 2021. He contributed to the Marlins' pitching staff in 15 outings before being designated for assignment on August 14.

In August 2021, the Tampa Bay Rays signed Hess as a minor-league free agent, offering him an opportunity to continue his baseball journey. He made a sole appearance in a game against the Boston Red Sox on September 7.

Over the course of his career, spanning 62 appearances with three different teams, Hess has accumulated a 6.25 ERA across 210.1 innings pitched.

