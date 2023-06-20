Over the course of his 20-year career, David Ortiz reached legendary status. In addition to multiple All-Star and Silver Slugger designations, Ortiz is known for his committment to the city of Boston.

His legendary 2004 home run in Game 4 of the ALCS spurred a comeback that would make the Boston Red Sox the first and only team to recover from a 3-0 series defecit. After helping his team to their World Series first victory in 86 seasons in 2004, "Big Papi" and the Sox went all the way again in 2007 and 2013.

In his retirement, David Ortiz has added Baseball Hall of Fame inductee to his resume, and is a regular contributor to Fox Sports. Since hanging up his glove, Big Papi has also made a habit of offering advice to younger players, warranted or unwarranted.

Speaking to Dominican sports news outlet Abriendo el Juego, David Ortiz focused on 24-year old Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres. According to Ortiz, Soto should have made some more shrewd decisions in the earlier part of his career.

"Anyone who knows this business knows that you don't say no to that... What do you do with $500 million that you can't do with $440 million?"



Namely, Ortiz chastized Juan Soto for shaking his head at the $440 million deal over 15 seasons that was offered to him by the Washington Nationals in 2022. The offer came after Soto hit .313/.465/.534 in 2021 with 29 home runs and 95 RBIs to be voted the NL MVP runner-up.

While the Nats traded Soto soon enough after he snubbed their contract offer, David Ortiz believes that his then 23-year old countryman should have grabbed the money when he had the chance. According to Ortiz:

"Anyone who knows this business knows that you don't say no to that... What do you do with $500 million that you can't do with $440 million?"

As opposed to signing the long-term deals, Juan Soto signed a one-year deal worth $23 million this past January with the Padres. Perhaps a big season could set the stage for an offseason extension.

Regardless of David Ortiz suggestion, Juan Soto has a better chance to win now than he ever did

While the San Diego Padres are still languishing in the NL West's fourth spot, 8.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks, Soto knows that a World Series is far more possible in San Diego than it ever was in Washington. Sometimes, a shot at victory is something that no amount of money can buy.

