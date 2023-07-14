When "Big Papi" David Ortiz opens his mouth on Shohei Ohtani, Boston Red Sox fans tend to listen. Unfortunately on this occasion, it might not be something they want to hear.

Ortiz is the latest MLB personality to jump in on the Shohei Ohtani debate. The Boston Red Sox legend and three-time World Series champion is a huge fan of the Japanese superstar.

Ortiz, however, does not believe shelling out big money for the two-way phenom is the way forward for the Sox. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"To get Shohei, whoever decides to get him is going to have to give away a lot."

David Ortiz was speaking on a recent episode of the Greg Hill Show and was candid and direct, when speaking about the Red Sox's chances of picking up the superstar.

Ortiz said "superman" Ohtani is capable of doing everything. He praised the player for his exceptional ability in the defensive and offensive front.

"The reality is you taking about the best player on earth," added Ortiz.

The Red Sox are in the midst of a rebuild and are currently last in the division. Their 48-43 record places them last in the American League East, a full nine games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

David Ortiz believes chances of Red Sox signing Shohei Ohtani before the deadline are slim

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels runs the bases during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium

Ohtani has had a phenomenal three-year run. He won the AL MVP award in 2021, edging out Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. In 2022, He recorded 34 home run , 95 RBIs, 219 strikeouts and 2.33 ERA, finishing second in the MVP vote behind Aaron Judge.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports SHOHEI OHTANI 493 FEET



15 HOMERUNS IN JUNE



GIVE HIM THE MVP NOW



This season, Ohtani has been the league's standout player. He currently leads the league in home runs (32), triples (6), and OPS (1.050). On the defensive front. he ranks first in batting average against (.189) and fourth in strikeouts (132).

The Boston Red Sox have several top young players on the roster including Brayan Bell, Chris Murphy, Marcelo Mayer and Triston Casas. However, they may be wise to listen to David Ortiz, and hold on to some of their top prospects for the future.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault