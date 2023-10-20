Red Sox legend David Ortiz and Yankee legend Derek Jeter are two names that run deep into the echelons of major league baseball history. It's not solely for their accomplishments but for many more assertive factors that made them amazing human beings both on and off the field.

In the latest podcast, while Ortiz was candidly discussing Jeter, he made some comments about how you keep friendship off the field. The former hitter also reiterated that you are warriors fighting a battle running between those bases. Ortiz mentioned that Jeter always holds the highest regard in his life, and he would always appreciate their fierce contests on the field.

"I tell you what I am not going to lie to you when I was competing I want to act like I was the best on the field that was my mindset. Every At-bat I used to take it very personal" - David Ortiz via Foul Territory

Now that both of these legends have paired up and have been cracking us up via their sportscasting on MLB on FOX, old foes have dissolved bitter rivalries to enjoy ball games from the studios while hurling comical banter at each other. Both Derek Jeter and David Ortiz have shared a very rich history in the MLB, boasting seven World Series titles between them.

The players produced some immaculate performances during the Yankees vs. Red Sox ultimate showdown in the ALCS. It quickly became a usual affair for many due to the sheer dominance of the ballclubs in the American League.

"ICYMI This doesn’t happen every day. A big league star gets a photo with 1 of his favorite players,who’s a Hall of Famer, taken by another Hall of Famer on national TV. Happened last night on the FS1 postgame show. David Ortiz took a photo of Alex Bregman with Derek Jeter" - MarkBerman_

In the 2004 American League Championship Series, David Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox astonished analysts and the New York Yankees by rallying from a 3-0 deficit. Boston went on to claim the first World Series title in 86 years.

"19 years ago today, Red Sox became the first team to ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS" - JakeIggy

Currently, David Ortiz and Derek Jeter are reporting on the ALCS game between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros for Fox Sports. After the Astros' late-game heroics, the series is now tied 2-2. Derek Jeter mentioned the 2004 series when speaking of Houston. After the Yankees blew a 3-0 series lead, Ortiz pretended to be shocked, which sparked friendly joking between the two.