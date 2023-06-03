David Ortiz scores real estate home run closing sale of $11 million lavish mansion

Former professional baseball player David Ortiz, widely known as "Big Papi," has recently sold his lavish mansion in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest. The mansion sold at a staggering price, setting a new record for the area. According to One Sotheby's International Realty, the $10.55 million deal marks the highest residential sale ever recorded in Pinecrest.

Ortiz's five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home, located at 9505 Southwest 63rd Court, was acquired by an undisclosed buyer. The sale has yet to be officially registered. The sprawling estate spans an impressive 10,178 square feet and is situated on a one-acre non-waterfront plot.

The property was developed in 2019 after Ortiz and his now-ex-wife, Tiffany, purchased the land for $1.5 million in 2016, shortly after his retirement from MLB. They subsequently oversaw the custom construction of their dream home.

The sale was brokered by Michael Martinez of One Sotheby's, who represented David Ortiz. Dennis Carvajal, also from the same firm, who represented the buyer. Their expertise in luxury real estate ensured a successful transaction for both parties involved.

Exploring David Ortiz's Storied Career, Net Worth, and Opulent Lifestyle

David Ortiz, originally from the Dominican Republic, achieved great fame and fortune during his illustrious career as a professional baseball player. With a net worth of $55 million, Ortiz played for the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox from 1997 to 2016, amassing numerous accolades along the way.

A 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion, Ortiz was named the World Series MVP. He holds the record for the most home runs in a single season by a Red Sox player with 54. In 2022, he was elected to the prestigious Baseball Hall of Fame, achieving this honor in his first year of eligibility.

In 2016, the same year of his retirement, David and his wife Tiffany invested $1.5 million in a vacant one-acre property in Miami. They embarked on the construction of their dream home, resulting in a luxurious 10,200 square-foot mansion.

Each of the main bedrooms occupies two floors, with a dedicated sleeping area on the upper level. Moreover, every room provides direct access to the stunning pool area.

The master bedroom is equipped with two bathrooms, further exemplifying the opulence of the residence. The mansion includes a sports bar equipped with a panel of nine high-definition screens, perfect for enjoying games and entertainment.

Additionally, the mansion features a state-of-the-art custom home theater, reminiscent of a galaxy with its immersive design. The outdoor space is equally impressive. It features fire pits, fountains, a pool deck complete with an outdoor kitchen, and a gazebo, providing an idyllic setting for relaxation and entertainment.

As David Ortiz begins a new chapter in his life, he leaves behind an impressive real estate legacy with the sale of his record-breaking Pinecrest mansion. The transaction not only signifies the enduring allure of luxury properties in Miami but also showcases the entrepreneurial ventures of the retired baseball star.

