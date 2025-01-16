David Peralta Landing Spots: Predicting 3 ideal fits for Gold Glove winning outfielder after solid season with the Padres

David Peralta has enjoyed a tremendous 11-year MLB career and still looks like he has something in the tank. Though the 37-year-old outfielder may no longer be much of a threat when it comes to hitting home runs, the veteran is still an effective contributor at the plate and could be an intriguing depth piece for a number of clubs ahead of the new season.

Through 91 games last season with the San Diego Padres, David Peralta posted a soild .267 batting average with 8 home runs and 28 RBIs. His .750 OPS was the highest he has posted since the 2020 season, which could help him secure a deal ahead of 2025. Even if Peralta needs to settle for a minor league deal, he should be able to secure a new contract somewhere.

There are several outfielders who are seeking a new contract, however, Peralta could be an affordable option for clubs with his proven MLB experience. It will be interesting to see where he winds up, however, the former Gold Glove Award winner should be able to land a new deal ahead of 2025.

Here's a closer look at 3 potential landing spots for David Peralta in free agency

#1 - Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be an interesting team to keep an eye on. Thanks to the emergence of Paul Skenes as a true superstar, the front office may have no choice but to start pushing for postseason contention. Even though Peralta might not be a game-changer for the Pirates, he could provide the team with quality at-bats and additional depth in the outfield.

The fact that the Pittsburgh Pirates could potentially sign David Peralta to a minor league deal means that they could take a look to see if he has anything left in the tank without a heavy financial commitment. Peralta is as low-risk, high-reward as they come.

#2 - Tampa Bay Rays

A reunion with the Tampa Bay Rays could be an intriguing fit for both parties. The Rays have been notoriously frugal when it comes to signing players and have already seen what Peralta has to offer. Tampa Bay could use a proven veteran like Peralta to bolster their outfield, especially with the departures of Jose Siri and Dylan Carlson. A contact hitter on a team-friendly deal just shouts Tampa.

#3 - Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have been adding a number of veterans on one-year deals and it appears that the team will hope to use them as trade chips later on in 2025. David Peralta could be another interesting signing for the White Sox as he could draw plenty of interest at the trade deadline if he can perform early in the season. At this point, the White Sox have nothing to lose.

