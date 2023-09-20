The Chicago Cubs finally snapped their losing streak after their blowout win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs won 14-1 after a strong showing by the batting lineup on their way to four home runs on the night.

The third of those home runs was the 15,000th ever hit by the Cubs in franchise history. They became the third team in the history of the league, behind the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, to achieve the distinction.

Alexander Canario made the occasion a grand one as he cleared the bases with his shot to left center for his first-ever homer that turned out to be a grand slam.

It was part of an eight-run eighth innings that also saw Cody Bellinger hit a two-run dinger later in the game. Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki also homered on the night for the Cubs.

Manager David Ross was quite pleased with his team's efforts as they needed a win following their five-game losing streak:

"Just relentless all night. I mean we piled on in the end obviously very nice to see some consistent at-bats out there. Story of the night out there for Cannario and that is pretty awesome, getting his first home run, stretched it out for the bullpen. 14 [runs] and air-tight defense, we'll take that every night".

The Cubs took their regular season series against their division rivals Pittsburgh Pirates to 10-1 as a result of Tuesday's win.

Chicago Cubs remain in NL Wild Card spots thanks to win

The Cubs improved to a 79-72 record to retain a single-game lead over the Miami Marlins in the NL Wild Card Spots. They are also 1.5 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds who are in fifth place. The NL Wild Card race has heated up as five teams are still vying for the three spots.