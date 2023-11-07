David Ross expected to be on the radar for San Diego Padres' manager seat

The Chicago Cubs startled the MLB world by signing Craig Counsell from the Milwaukee Brewers, leading to the firing of former manager David Ross. The former Cubs manager will enter managerial free agency, making him an appealing candidate for a number of teams that may be looking to make front-office changes. According to rumors, one of those teams is the San Diego Padres.

After retiring, the Cubs hired Ross as their manager ahead of the 2020 season. However, after four seasons in office, the Chicago side has fired Ross and appointed Craig Counsell to replace him. The San Diego Padres are reportedly in search of a new skipper for their front office and will now have another name to consider in their list of options.

David Ross is a former MLB player who started his major league playing career with the LA Dodgers in 2002. The former catcher went on to play for several teams over a career that spanned over a decade. During that time, he won the World Series twice, once with the Red Sox and the other with the Cubs.

Craig Counsell hitting the market cost David Ross his job with the Cubs

In the four seasons David Ross spent as the manager of the Chicago Cubs, he has done no wrong. After guiding the team through a short rebuild, the Cubs' owners had little to criticize about the manager's influence on the team and appeared poised to extend him through the 2024 season. All of that changed when Craig Counsell became a free agent and the Cubs pounced on the chance to sign him.

As Ross now enters the managerial market, he represents an exciting option for several MLB teams. According to rumors, the San Diego Padres will consider reaching out to the manager, who is one of the best options available in the market.