The New York Mets are largely interested in top-rated free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. At just 25 years old, they see him as a frontline starter for years to come.

The team's owner, Steve Cohen, reportedly flew to Japan last week to meet with Yamamoto. He got a head start on the competition as Yamamoto met and will meet with more teams in the United States this week.

If the Mets want to land Yamamoto, they must offer him something he cannot refuse. Many teams are after the Japanese flamethrower, including the New York Yankees.

"If we get him, then that probably leads us down one path in the offseason. If we don't get him, we'll adjust and go down alternate path," stated David Stearns via SNY.

The Amazins will pivot if they cannot land Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Luckily for them, there are a ton of quality starting pitchers on the open market and some intriguing trade options if they want to go down that route.

It was not mentioned who Stearns would pivot to. It would not be surprising to see them take a stab at somebody like Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery. They could also contact the Milwaukee Brewers to check on Corbin Burnes and the Chicago White Sox to check in on Dylan Cease.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto cannot be the only option for the Mets

The Mets got their offseason underway by signing Luis Severino in free agency. They now have a rotation that consists of Kodai Senga, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana.

Severino started the season on the IL with a strained lat and had his season end early for the same injury. If he can stay healthy, he will be a great middle-of-the-road starter.

However, they cannot enter the 2024 season with three starting pitchers on the roster. They need to add more pitchers this winter.

If Yoshinobu Yamamoto is not an option, the next best one is likely Blake Snell. Snell is coming off a season where he started 32 games and compiled a 14-9 record with a 2.25 ERA on 180 innings of work.

Another intriguing option would be Jordan Montgomery, who is coming off a World Series season with the Texas Rangers. Montgomery put together a 10-11 season but was lights out during the postseason.

The Mets will have their hands full this offseason, putting together their starting rotation. It will be interesting to see where the dominoes land.

