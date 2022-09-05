"DeGrom is so strong that when he pitches not even his team hits" - Philadelphia Phillies slugger Jean Segura praises star pitcher Jacob deGrom with a snarky comment on the New York Mets' offense

The National League East rivalry is alive and well between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, especially between Jean Segura and Jacob deGrom. Segura is an 11-year veteran of the MLB and is very well aware of the mind games that go on around baseball. Jacob deGrom is, of course, one of the Mets' star pitchers and arguably one of the best pitchers in the game.

Jean Segura made an ingenuous comment praising an individual opponent without praising a rival team. With a 4-1 W-L recored, an amazing ERA of 1.98, and a WHIP of .55 in just 36.1 innings pitched this year, Jacob deGrom impresses from the mound. However, pitchers don't win games on their own.

Jean Segura initially commented on Instagram, and Hector Gomez posted his message to Twitter. Of deGrom, Segura said:

"DeGrom is so strong that when he pitches not even his team hits."

With the New York Mets currently holding first place in the National League East, this comment could come back to sting the Phillies. If they end up meeting in the postseason, expect the Mets to play with extra motivation. Because the Mets have an absurd amount of pitching talent, they are often able to win games with few runs scored.

The Mets offense has struggled lately, which gives some credence to Segura's comments. Zach Braziller of the New York Post shared his thoughts on where the team currently stands.

"Forget Carrasco's outing and McNeil's error, the #mets problem right now is the offense. It's just not producing at the moment" - Zach Braziller

The Mets might have dominant pitching, but their offense has been lagging recently.

Jean Segura's comment had some truth about Jacob deGrom's dominance and the New York Mets offensive struggles

With the Atlanta Braves gaining ground on the Mets, the National League East crown is far from decided. If the Mets hope to retain their lead, they will need the offense to pick up the pace. Stars like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor need to be leaders and motivate this team through the final month of the regular season.

This video from the SNY Network on YouTube captures just how important Lindor is to the Mets offense.

Jacob deGrom will certainly do his part to help the team win. After a recent outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers, superstar Mookie Betts heaped praise onto the Mets pitcher.

"He's pretty much the best, maybe the best to ever pitch" - Mookie Betts

Jean Segura did what rivals normally do at this time of year and engaged in some fun trash talk. Though it may backfire on him if Jacob deGrom and the Mets play with enhanced energy against the Phillies.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt