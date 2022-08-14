"deGrom is unhittable" "Felt like the playoffs" - MLB Twitter reacts to Jacob deGrom's dominating performance against Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom dominated the Phillies lineup tonight. He struck out 10 batters in six innings of work. The Mets' bullpen was able to hold on. They won by a score of 1-0. Closer Edwin Diaz recorded his 27th save as he lowered his ERA to an impressive 1.33.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to deGrom's incredible performance. One fan said that he was frankly unhittable. Jacob deGrom is now 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three games started in 2022.

The atmosphere at Citi Field was amazing. It felt like it was October and that a playoff game.

Phillies fans did not expect to win the game, given that deGrom pitched.

The Phillies had runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth inning with Nick Castellanos up. Castellanos would strikeout to end the game as Edwin Diaz escaped with a save.

The Mets scored their only run in the first inning of the game. Pete Alonso delivered an RBI single for his 97th RBI of the season.

Besides allowing one run in the first inning, Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola pitched brilliantly. Nola went eight innings, striking out eight Mets hitters.

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler tomorrow. This has many fans excited, despite the loss tonight.

Overall, what a performance by Jacob deGrom. He continues to dominate all of baseball when he is healthy. The Mets and Phillies will face off in the rubber match of the three-game series tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 1:40 PM EDT.

MLB Player Profile: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom pitches during a New York Mets v Washington Nationals game.

Since breaking into the MLB, deGrom has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. In his rookie season, deGrom went 9-6 with a 2.69 ERA, which was good enough to win the National League Rookie of the Year.

His 2015-2017 seasons were solid. He posted, at least, a 3.53 ERA or lower each season, but his superstar status would not come until 2018 when he had one of the best seasons of all-time for a Mets pitcher.

In 2018, deGrom went just 10-9 but posted a league-leading 1.70 ERA and struckout 269 batters. This was good enough to win the NL Cy Young Award.

He followed up 2018 with another Cy Young season in 2019 by posting a 11-8 record with a 2.43 ERA and leading the league in strikeouts with 255.

Now in just three starts, deGrom is already showing that he is still dominant. It will be entertaining to watch him pitch for the rest of the season!

