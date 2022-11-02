Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. had a hard time slowing down the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies offense in Game Three of the World Series. Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run in the first inning to take the early lead.

After Harper homered, Alec Bohm was getting ready to step into the on-deck circle. Harper pulled in Bohm to say something to him.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Bryce Harper homers off McCullers, gets in Alec Bohm’s ear…Bohm homers off McCullers. Bryce Harper homers off McCullers, gets in Alec Bohm’s ear…Bohm homers off McCullers. https://t.co/katNJs5ZbY

Alec Bohm went on to hit a home run in the second inning. Harper must have picked up on McCullers tipping his pitches. Tipping your pitches is the worst thing a pitcher can do.

As you can see in the video, he's deploying two different leg-kicks. The Phillies picked up on this early and punished him for it.

MLB Twitter can't believe Lance McCullers Jr. is tipping his pitches in his most important start. People are wondering why the Astros did not spot this since it seemed deliberate.

"Delete this before the Astros bench coach sees it," One fan said.

Brandon Saldan @brandonsaldan @LegKickNationOG delete this before the astros bench coach sees it @LegKickNationOG delete this before the astros bench coach sees it

"Ooooops. That can be costly. Let's see if he can stop before they unload on him more." another said.

Mentors Of Baseball @BaseballMentors @LegKickNationOG Ooooops. That can be costly. Let’s see if he stops before they unload on him more. @LegKickNationOG Ooooops. That can be costly. Let’s see if he stops before they unload on him more.

Dallas Braden @DALLASBRADEN209 Steve Johnson @LegKickNationOG https://t.co/xnvv86CIUI All I’m gonna say is there are MULTIPLE mechanical things here that give you information. The task is coupling the different movement patterns with pitch selection. twitter.com/legkicknationo… All I’m gonna say is there are MULTIPLE mechanical things here that give you information. The task is coupling the different movement patterns with pitch selection. twitter.com/legkicknationo…

APE Films @APE_Films @AlexRam90534340 @LegKickNationOG Pitchers always want to have the same motion to make it harder for the batters to figure out what pitch is coming. If a batter knows ahead of time what the pitch is going to be, it's much easier to hit. This pitcher is giving indications of what's coming b4 he throws the ball. @AlexRam90534340 @LegKickNationOG Pitchers always want to have the same motion to make it harder for the batters to figure out what pitch is coming. If a batter knows ahead of time what the pitch is going to be, it's much easier to hit. This pitcher is giving indications of what's coming b4 he throws the ball.

Kam @ogdenjoshy @LegKickNationOG so this is what harper told bohm @LegKickNationOG so this is what harper told bohm

He gave up five home runs before being taken out in the fifth inning. This wasn't the start McCullers had in mind for game three. He gave up six hits and five of those hits were home runs.

MLB fans are wondering why Houston manager Dusty Baker kept him in that long. If the Philadelphia batters picked up on it so quickly, how come nobody on the Houston Astros picked up on it?

The Houston Astros can't lose both games in Philadelphia

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 3

The Houston Astros have to figure out a way to win one game at Citizens Bank Park. If they were to lose games three and four, they could face defeat at home.

In games one and two of the World Series, Houston scored first. They dropped the ball in game one when they allowed Philadelphia to score six unanswered runs to win the game in extra innings.

The Houston defense has to limit Philadelphia's ability to score runs in bunches. They can't allow what happened in game one to happen again or this series will be over.

The Houston Astros don't want to go back to Minute Maid Park behind in the series. They need to split the series in Philadelphia to have their best shot at winning the World Series.

