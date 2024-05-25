“Demoralizing is the only word that describes this” - MLB fans react as Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton smash back-to-back homers

The New York Yankees are on the road to play the San Diego Padres in a three-game series. At the time of writing, the game has been a blowout, with the Yankees leading 7-0 heading into the top of the eighth inning.

For Yankees fans, it was an exhibition of homers from their top batters, as each one took a swing for the stands. Matched up against an elite pitcher in Yu Darvish, the trio of Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo took their turns to smash dingers in the third inning.

It started with Stanton's left field 417-footer to Judge's 409-footer and finally Soto coming in with a 423-foot distance into the right field stands.

This surreal hit got fans buzzing on the internet:

"Demoralizing is the only word that describes this," one fan wrote.

"This will be Yu tonight...... YOU GET A HOMER! YOU GET A HOMER! YOU GET A HOMER! EVERYBODY GETS A HOMER!!" one fan quipped.

Some had hilarious ways to account for the flurry of home runs:

"Yankees ownership digging into their Cayman Island Accounts to pay this man😂," one took an hilarious reference with Juan Soto's current contract situation.

Yankees' Juan Soto silenced the Petco Park crowd

There was lost love between Juan Soto and the Padres fanbase on his first return to Petco Park since being traded to the Yankees this offseason.

When Soto took his first at-bat, he received loud boos from the crowd, and it continued in his at-bat. However, Soto sent back his love with a 423-foot home run in the right field against Yu Darvish in the third inning.

That sent the crowd into momentary silence as Soto rounded up the bases. Whatever fans may think, Juan Soto had nothing but love for the city, as he said in his pregame interview.

“Seeing the ballpark, seeing the city and everything, it just brings a lot of memories back,” Soto said, speaking before the game. “I had a playoff run here, in a really cool city, really cool fanbase, I’m feeling great to be back.”

Two more games are to be played after this one. Game 2 of the series is on Saturday.

