  Derek Jeter celebrates as NY golf club secures playoff berth with Xander Schauffele & Rickie Fowler

Derek Jeter celebrates as NY golf club secures playoff berth with Xander Schauffele & Rickie Fowler

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Mar 05, 2025 11:20 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: NY v BOS - Source: Getty
Derek Jeter celebrates NY Golf Club sealing a playoff berth (Image Source: Getty)

Yankees icon and five-time World Series winning Hall of Famer, Derek Jeter is enjoying time with his family and diversified business ventures since retiring from the MLB in 2014. Jeter has produced many blockbuster highlight reels inside Yankee Stadium throughout his highly successful MLB career.

He loves the city of New York and the city loves him. Taking his love and respect for the city to yet another sport, Jeter has made investments in the New York Golf Club, which is a team in the TGL. The golfing league was founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley and is also identified by the PGA Tour.

On Tuesday, Derek Jeter uploaded an arrray of pictures in a social media post celebrating NY Golf club's victory over Boston Common Golf, clinching a playoff berth in the inaugural season of the golfing league.

Take a look at the post here:

In the post, Derek Jeter can be seen sharing frames with NY golf team members Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young. In another image he can be see smiling alongside friend and former Red Sox legend David Ortiz who was supporting the Boston Common Golf team.

In another image, Jeter was seen conversing with golfer Adam Scott, while in another, he was seen talking to Keegan Bradley. There are six teams in TGL, with four of them heading to the playoffs. Los Angeles takes on New York on March 17, while The Bay clashes with Atlanta on March 18 to decide the finalists for the 2025 golfing league season 1.

Derek Jeter admires the concept behind the Tomorrow's Golfing League

In a media interview, Jeter praised the brains behind the golfing league and appreciated the new concept, which is changing the dynamics of the sport in tandem with the demand of viewers.

"The handicap system, regardless of how good you are ... you can still compete against someone because of the handicap system. Everyone thinks they are better than they are (when) they're really not, but it's where you can have common ground.
"You don't have to be 6-foot-8 to play golf. You don't have to run too fast -- you know, golfers are athletes, especially now they are athletic. It's more of an even playing field on the golf course."

Derek Jeter seems to understand the opportunities that lie in live sports and how positive changes can keep fans engaged in sports previously perceived to be a little slow.

