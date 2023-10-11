In the latest episode of the ‘Flippin’ Bats’ podcast hosted by Ben Verlander, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter spoke candidly about his experiences with former teammate and pitching icon, Roger Clemens.

Jeter shed some light on the intimidating persona of the ‘Rocket’ and how he deliberately maintained an unfriendly demeanor - a tactic that proved to be instrumental in his success.

In one segment of the episode, Verlander asked ‘the Captain’ about Clemens’ standoffish approach. “Yeah, very true,” Jeter affirmed.

Clemens’ physical presence has always been quite imposing. He was and still is, a “big boy,” as Jeter went on to say. Standing at 6’4” and weighing around 230 pounds during his playing days, Clemens’ stature has always been menacing.

“He didn't want to interact with the hitters because I think he wanted that intimidation factor. And it worked. You know, Rocket's a big boy, I don't know if you've had him on. Roger Clemens is a big boy." - Derek Jeter

Jeter recalled the countless times he was hit by Clemens’ pitches, both when they were opponents, and later as teammates in the famous pinstripes.

“I remember I used to get hit all the time. I joked with him when he came over to New York, but he hit me all the time. And I remember friends saying, "you should charge the mound." I am like, "Do you know how big Roger Clemens is?" I'm not charging Roger Clemens, but he was not trying to be friendly.” - Derek Jeter

Charging the mound to confront Roger Clemens? Jeter was wise enough to understand the futility of such a gesture. Thank goodness, he didn’t.

Beyond the menacing presence, Derek Jeter is all too familiar with Roger Clemens’ greatness

Derek Jeter and Roger Clemens enjoyed six largely successful seasons together with the New York Yankees.

It wasn’t Clemens’ ‘presence’ alone that propelled him to such greatness. His blistering fastball, pinpoint accuracy and fierce competitiveness truly made him one of a kind.

He was a dominant force on the mound throughout his legendary 24-year-career. He won the Cy Young Award a staggering seven times. He amassed 354 career wins, and 4672 strikeouts, ranking third on the all-time strikeout list.

Add to that, his 11 All-Star selections and two World Series rings. He spent the majority of his career with the Boston Red Sox and earned his rightful place in their Hall of Fame in 2013 - his first year of eligibility.

Well and truly, one of baseball’s greatest flamethrowers of all time.