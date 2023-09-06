Derek Jeter once took a trip to Cooperstown to visit the Hall of Fame, where the former shortstop is currently enshrined and was a near unanimous first-ballot entry. He and his entire family made the roadtrip, including his wife Hannah. The two have been married for seven years and have four children together.

That makes for a pretty big cohort of people heading to one place. Jeter once joked that it wasn't his idea to pack four kids and two adults into the car and drive across the country.

He said according to E! Online:

"Just to clarify, it was her bright idea to bring all four of them. It was ambitious."

The family all piled into a Jeep Wagoneer and drove to Cooperstown for the Hall of Fame festivities. Derek Jeter also said that having kids and becoming a family man changed him:

"A lot of people may have thought I was emotionally stunted when I was playing. That's not the case, I just hid it well. But I think having kids brings out the softer side of everyone, and I couldn't be happier."

Derek Jeter and family took a trip to Cooperstown

The New York Yankees legend and his wife Hannah welcomed their fourth child to the world in May of this year. Hannah admitted that she tries to keep the other kids away from Kaius, but to no avail:

"We're trying to kind of keep them separated because he's still little and you don't want him to get the germs and all those funky viruses from school. But they're all over him. They're always kissing him."

Despite all of that, the family piled into their Jeep and took a trip to Cooperstown. It's likely that a family helmed by a Hall of Fame shortstop doesn't need to manufacture memories, but they will cherish and remember the trip forever.

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah

That includes taking time for the married couple, as Hannah said:

"We started having kids right after we got married so, [we] just continue to make time for each other, take trips. There's a lot going on, day-to-day, in our household—a lot of noise, a lot of kids—and that can be really overwhelming. So it's nice once in awhile, date night—just the simple things."

The pair have a picturesque family, one that graced Cooperstown together for the first time recently.