David Ortiz and Derek Jeter are an excellent duo for the FOX broadcast crew. Both players are all-time greats and have a vast knowledge of the game that many others do not.

Given that the ALCS is FOX's exclusive home, the crew has been covering the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros series. It has been exciting, with Houston taking Game 5 in dramatic fashion, thanks to Jose Altuve's late-inning three-run home run.

Ahead of game 5, David Ortiz presented the crew with cowboy hats, with the series taking place in Texas. However, Jeter held firm on his stance that people from the north do not wear cowboy hats.

"New Yorkers do not wear these." said Jeter.

While Jeter did not put on the hat, the rest of the crew did, including Alex Rodriguez who is also a former Yankee.

This is not the first cowboy hat that has been gifted to Derek Jeter. In 2014, his retirement year, the Houston Astros gifted him a pair of cowboy boots and a cowboy hat.

Derek Jeter and David Ortiz were treated to an electric Game 5

Derek Jeter and David Ortiz watched an instant classic unfold in Game 5 of the ALCS. Alex Bregman kickstarted the party for Houston with a solo home run in the first inning. Soon after, the Rangers tied it up in the fifth with a Nathaniel Lowe homer.

In the following inning, the Astros took control of the lead once again after Jose Abreu ripped an RBI single off Jordan Montgomery. That lead would quickly disappear after Adolis Garcia hit a monster three-run home run to put his team up 4-2.

The next time Garcia came up to bat, he was plunked by Bryan Abreu with a 99 mph fastball. Garcia believed this was in retaliation for his home run celebration.

Garcia had to be restrained by the home plate umpire after getting in the face of catcher Martin Maldonado. This led to players from both sides rushing the field.

After all was said and done, Garcia, Abreu, and manager Dusty Baker were all ejected. This incident woke up the Houston offense, as Jose Altuve became the hero in game 5. He blasted a go-ahead three-run home run to put his team back on top in the ninth inning. Eventually, Astros closer Ryan Pressly closed the game in the ninth.

As the series moves to Minute Maid Park, the Rangers will have to be at their best to evade elimination and force Game 7.