In an interview with NY Post's Steve Serby, Yankees legend Derek Jeter discussed the illustrious career of Angels' superstar Shohei Ohtani. Jeter praised Ohtani's incredible talents but pointed out a missing element in his career: postseason appearances.

Jeter indicated that playing in the postseason could be the ultimate feather in Ohtani's cap.

Jeter asserted:

"He’s [Ohtani] such a great player; I think the thing that’s been missing is him playing on baseball’s biggest stage. He did it in the World Baseball Classic, which I think took his notoriety to another level. But I think he’s missing playing in the postseason, so wherever he goes, I just hope he gets that opportunity."

Despite Ohtani's considerable achievements, including an AL MVP award, the Los Angeles Angels have failed to reach the playoffs during his tenure.

As his contract nears its end, many wonder if Ohtani will seek a team with better postseason prospects. According to multiple MLB analysts, Shohei Ohtani would command an incredible price tag of around $600,000,000.

The Yankees legend was also asked about the possibility of Ohtani joining the crosstown New York Mets. He sidestepped the question masterfully.

"You know I don’t speak on hypotheticals", Jeter said.

As for how Ohtani would handle the pressures of New York City, Jeter was cautious.

Jeter said:

"I assume he would be fine, but I’m not sure. New York’s a little bit different than other places."

The five-time World Series champion noted that the Big Apple's unique atmosphere could make it a different experience altogether.

Despite injuries, Angels' Shohei Ohtani's free agency headlines 2023 transfer window

Shohei Ohtani's injuries at the tail end of the season raised eyebrows but hardly put a dent in his AL MVP candidacy. Prior to his elbow and oblique setbacks, the Angels star was a statistical marvel.

Ohtani has a 6.6 oWAR this season. Further, he has maintained a 3.14 ERA.

Ohtani's free agency will be a point of major debate this offseason. Although his elbow injury will sideline him from pitching for a season, the suitors are still lining up.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets are rumored to be the front-runners in the race. The Dodgers offer the appeal of a championship-caliber roster. Meanwhile, the Mets are clearly in the market to make a statement signing.