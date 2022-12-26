While many would agree that the pride of representing the famed New York Yankees is unmatched, very few really understand the heaps of pressure that accompanies it!

A franchise that has 27 World Championships to its name demands championship caliber, and the likes of Yogi Berra and Derek Jeter are prime examples.

"Derek Jeter on what he'll remember most about @Yankees icon Yogi Berra. http://playerstribu.ne/1L25tPc" - The Players' Tribune, Twitter

Shortly before his baseball Hall of Fame induction, Jeter spilled some beans about funny conversations and trash talk between himself and Yankee legend Yogi Berra.

“Yogi Berra used to come in the locker room and, every time we won, he would come over and remind me of how many rings he had. I used to joke with him and say, ‘Well, you know it’s a little bit harder now because there are more rounds in the playoffs. You went straight to the World Series.’ His response was, "You can come over my house and count the rings any time you want.'”

Chances are you’ve heard a Yogi-ism: 10-time #WorldSeries champion Yogi Berra was born today in 1925.Chances are you’ve heard a Yogi-ism: atmlb.com/2r9n5D9 10-time #WorldSeries champion Yogi Berra was born today in 1925. Chances are you’ve heard a Yogi-ism: atmlb.com/2r9n5D9 https://t.co/vvDA64qEOr

“10-time #WorldSeries champion Yogi Berra was born today in 1925. Chances are you’ve heard a Yogi-ism: http://atmlb.com/2r9n5D9” - Cut4, Twitter

Jeter also stressed how important the winning culture was at the Yankees’ organization, and how victories were what defined them.

“Ultimately, you’re judged, especially in New York, by winning,” Jeter explained. “That’s what makes Old Timers Day so important and so special, because you know guys come back and there are memories to share. They remember you if you win.”

A winning culture was not created overnight, and the concept of working hard has been instilled in every Yankee player since day one, and Jeter fully attests to it.

“I always felt as though you’re trying to chase something and I think that’s the only way you can be,” Jeter said. “The only way you’re going to improve is by always trying to get better. For me, getting better meant winning more.”

Berra was part of 10 World Championship-winning teams at the Yankees, while Jeter was a part of 5.

Yogi Berra has won a total of 13 World Series Championships as a player and manager

Yogi Berra spent a total of 19 seasons in Major League Baseball, and 18 of those were with the New York Yankees.

Berra is an 18-time All-Star and has won 10 World Series championships as a player—the most by a player in the history of MLB. He has also won 3 championships as the manager of the New York Mets and the New York Yankees.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest catchers of all time, with a career batting average of.285 and 358 home runs and 1,430 runs batted in, and is one of six players to win the American League Most Valuable Player Award three times.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo 18 All-Star appearances, 3 MVP awards, innumerable quotable lines. We take a look at the great Yogi Berra - es.pn/1gNZEbO 18 All-Star appearances, 3 MVP awards, innumerable quotable lines. We take a look at the great Yogi Berra - es.pn/1gNZEbO

"18 All-Star appearances, 3 MVP awards, innumerable quotable lines. We take a look at the great Yogi Berra" - ESPN Stats and Info, Twitter

Berra was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972 and will go down in history as one of the greatest ballplayers of all time.

