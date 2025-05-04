Derek Jeter's wife Hannah makes major announcement concerning the Yankees legend in hilarious fashion 

Before becoming arguably the most popular player in the big leagues, Derek Jeter enrolled at the University of Michigan in 1992 but left shortly after, having been drafted by the New York Yankees.

Unable to complete his course at the time, Jeter was invited back by the institution on May 3 to be awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws Degree.

Celebrating her husband's achievement, Hannah Jeter shared a couple of hilarious Instagram stories shortly after the ceremony.

"One of us received a degree today! It wasn't me! 😜" Hannah Jeter humorously wrote.

After receiving his honorary degree, Derek Jeter delivered an emotional speech, addressing the university's faculty and administrators, per ES. Further, the Yankees legend wished the students set to graduate the best for their future, urging them to make their own choices and forge a path to success.

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah hopes for a 'normal' life for her four kids

14-time All-Star Derek Jeter married his wife, Hannah, in 2016. The couple has four kids: daughters Bella, Story and River, and a son named Kaius.

While Hannah Jeter was pregnant with her firstborn, Bella, she spoke to 'Players' Tribune' about her desire for a 'normal' life for her kids, despite the extraordinary success that their dad enjoyed in his baseball career.

"We want our kids' lives to be as 'normal' as possible. They're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They're going to have to be some strong little people." Hannah Jeter said.

"We don't want them to be defined by their dad's name - for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they'll have that the rest of the world doesn't. It will be special, and it will be theirs." she added

Having retired from professional baseball in 2014, Derek Jeter now spends most of his time at home with his four children, while also staying connected to the sport he loves as an analyst for FOX Sports.

