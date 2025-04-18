Derek Jeter's wife Hannah drops 1-word reaction to $300M-worth Serena Williams making Time's Top 100 list

Former New York Yankees slugger Derek Jeter and Serena Williams are more than familiar with each other. The two were stars in their respective sports and even have a business venture together.

Last year, the two, alongside Dustin Johnson, Keegan Bradley, and Michael Strahan, were brought in as co-owners for Michael Jordan's Cincoro Tequila. Now, the $300 million tennis star is getting more well-deserved recognition.

Williams has been named one of Time Magazine's Most Influential People. She joins a list of 99 other people who have a major pull with a vast group of people worldwide.

Jeter's wife, Hannah, could not help but congratulate Williams. She dropped a one-word response to the tennis star for breaking the top 100.

"Beauty!!" said Hannah.

Serena Williams' Instagram Comments

Hannah was not the only one sending their love to Serena. Beyonce's mom, actress Kerry Washington, and former Olympic champion track and field athlete Allyson Felix.

Serena has been categorized into the "Titan" category. This is a category specifically for those who are leaders in their fields while making a significant impact on the world.

Others in the category include actress Blake Lively, Olympian Simone Biles, and Joe Rogan, just to name a few. From actresses to Olympians to podcast hosts, there are people from all walks of life on this list.

Derek Jeter writes blurb about Philadelphia Eagles QB for Time Magazine

New York Yankees - Derek Jeter (Photo via IMAGN)

Derek Jeter was not named as one of Time's Most Influential People, but he did help the company out. He wrote a blurb about one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL.

Jalen Hurts cracked the top 100. He made the list under the category "Icons," alongside others like Demi Moore, Adrien Brody, David Muir, and many more.

Expand Tweet

In his piece about Hurts, Jeter talked about how resilient the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has been. His journey to the NFL was not as easy as some others, but he did not back down.

Hurts went from being benched by arguably one of the greatest college football programs the world has seen to winning a Super Bowl. That is the definition of resilience.

Jeter then mentions a brief conversation the two had after he won the Super Bowl. He pressed the MLB slugger on what it takes to win again, and that stuck with Jeter. Philadelphia is in good hands with their star QB.

