The Astros play against the Rangers in Game 3 of the ALCS on Wednesday. MLB legends Derek Jeter and David Ortiz weighed in on the series and its possible outcomes.

With the Astros down by two games, the situation looks dire. However, the Yankees legend Jeter had a message for skeptics during his interview on MLB on FOX. He said:

"They're [Astros] down two games, [but] it's not over."

Jeter shared these words sitting next to none other than Big Papi himself, David Ortiz. This holds relevance, of course.

Jeter reminded viewers of the 2004 ALCS, where his Yankees blew a 3-0 series lead to Ortiz's Red Sox.

"We've lost the series up three," said Jeter.

Ortiz, ever the entertainer, responded playfully by pretending to be unaware of the series that significantly impacted their careers.

Ortiz said:

"You did?"

Jeter's comments are a warning: don't count the Astros out just yet.

If history has taught us anything, it's anything is possible in the world of playoff baseball.

The Astros need to win against Rangers in upcoming ALCS games

The Astros are in a tough spot after losing the home games in the ALCS against the Rangers. However, as the series moves to Globe Life Field, the Astros might have a chance to win it all.

For starters, boasting a 6-1 record during the regular season, the Astros dominated at this park. They've outscored the Rangers by 31 runs over those games. So, they should feel pretty comfortable in Arlington.

The pitching matchup is another focal point. Max Scherzer, the Rangers' veteran starter, is returning to the mound after being out since September 12. The Astros, meanwhile, are putting their trust in Cristian Javier.

If the Astros manage a comeback, the achievement will be etched in the memories of their fans forever. Moreover, if there's a team that knows a thing or two about October magic, it's the defending World Series champs.