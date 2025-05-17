Derek Jeter and wife Hannah turn heads at Hard Rock Casino during star-studded Blackjack Tournament Weekend

In 1996, New York Yankees star Derek Jeter established the Turn 2 Foundation. It is dedicated to motivating young people to live healthy lifestyles, reject negative influence, and embrace positivity.

The foundation has been going strong, thanks to fun events that Jeter hosts. Last year, he held a three-day blackjack tournament at Hard Rock Casino, with funds going directly back to the foundation.

The event went well last year, and Jeter and the Turn 2 Foundation are hosting another tournament this weekend. It started on Friday night, when the former Yankees slugger and his wife Hannah stole the show.

Jeter Turn 2 Foundation's Instagram

Jeter and his wife were not the only stars in the building. Former Atlanta Braves slugger Andruw Jones was in attendance, as well as actress Daniella Rich and rap artist Offset.

One lucky person walked away $100,000 richer, taking home the blackjack grand prize. All in all, it was a successful first night, but all the attention now turns to the second night of the event. Saturday will be wrapped up by a performance from Billboard's Top Female Artist of 2002, Ashanti.

Derek Jeter and the Turn 2 Foundation have helped thousands of kids across the world

New York Yankees - Derek Jeter (Photo via IMAGN)

When Derek Jeter was a rookie in 1996, he and his father, Dr. Charles Jeter, created the Turn 2 Foundation. The young slugger knew he was the perfect person to help motivate the younger generation to make smart choices.

Jeter drew much of his inspiration for his foundation from his father's background as a drug and alcohol abuse counselor. From there, he and his father brainstormed different ways they could help the youth.

While the foundation does have a firm grasp of baseball, that is not all they are about. They host leadership programs, fun after-school activities, and a place where all kids can feel welcome and grow.

The five-time MLB World Series champion is the founder and the chairman, but he is not the one who runs the day-to-day activities. That is done by his sister, Sharlee Jeter, who has been President of the Turn 2 Foundation since 2010.

The foundation is a family affair, and one that has been going strong for nearly 30 years now. Since its inception, the foundation has raised over $45 million, which has drastically helped young people become the best version of themselves.

