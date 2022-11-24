Aaron Judge has apparently been put in touch with superstar basketball player Steph Curry and his camp. The San Francisco Giants are trying everything to land the reigning American League MVP. They're hoping that Curry can sway Aaron Judge away from the New York Yankees.

Judge landed in San Francisco on Monday for a meeting with the Giants. Multiple San Francisco players took to social media in an effort to get the superstar to sign with them. It was a team effort, all across the board.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia The Giants are pulling out all the stops in their pursuit of Aaron Judge

Steph Curry hopes that after all this is said and done, he and Aaron Judge will be living in the same neighborhood. Curry is the face of San Francisco. He wants the city to have another face of the franchise.

New York fans weren't too pleased to hear that the Giants are bringing in other world-class athletes to help them recruit. They think the move is corny. They'd rather see the Giants make Judge an offer instead of bringing in other athletes to sweeten the pot.

"Why they tryna butter him up?? lol desperate times call for desperate measures," one fan said.

"Why they tryna butter him up?? lol desperate times call for desperate measures," one fan said.

"Just make the guy an offer, this is corny," another fan argued.

"Just make the guy an offer, this is corny," another fan argued.

It's so good of Steph to meet with Aaron and tell him how great it is to play for one team your whole career!

John Ardizzone @JohnArdizzoneYT @JomboyMedia We should send Julius Randle to talk to Judge @JomboyMedia We should send Julius Randle to talk to Judge

A Mere Citizen @jazz6stringfan @JomboyMedia With due respect to Curry, who’s a good guy, why would this be a factor at all to Judge? As if he’s a 12-yo child. @JomboyMedia With due respect to Curry, who’s a good guy, why would this be a factor at all to Judge? As if he’s a 12-yo child.

steve berger @HeavyB007 @JomboyMedia I think Judge knows what’s in SF and what’s in NY. Star power a little higher in NY. It’s just a matter if he wants to go back and play where he grew up, or does he want to be an iconic NY sports hero for the rest of his life with all the perks that come with that. @JomboyMedia I think Judge knows what’s in SF and what’s in NY. Star power a little higher in NY. It’s just a matter if he wants to go back and play where he grew up, or does he want to be an iconic NY sports hero for the rest of his life with all the perks that come with that.

Some New York Yankees fans don't think that bringing in Steph Curry will give the Giants much leverage. While living in the same city would be cool, they don't play the same sport. New York fans joked that they could put Judge in contact with some of the New York Knicks and Giants players.

The Giants are in a good spot to sign Judge. He grew up in California, rooting for them. If there was ever a time when Aaron Judge wanted to play for the team he grew up rooting for, now is his best opportunity.

Is Steph Curry enough to sway Aaron Judge from the New York Yankees?

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Three

Judge is searching for his endgame contract. While having connections to Steph Curry in the Bay Area would be nice, it's ultimately going to come down to a contract.

The San Francisco Giants have mentioned multiple times that nobody is outside of their financial realm. They also added former catcher Buster Posey to the ownership group, and he could also have his hand in helping recruit Judge.

We'll see if San Francisco has enough to sign the superstar soon.

