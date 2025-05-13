Despite Bryce Harper’s slow start to 2025, Phillies coach remains positive in finding rhythm

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper hasn't made the best start to his 2025 MLB 2025 campaign. Although the two-time MVP is batting .237 for the season, Harper still feels far from his best at the plate.

Harper is 4-for-19 in his last five games with a home run and five RBIs, highlighting the All-Star infielder's sluggish plate appearances this season. Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long weighed in on Harper's slow start to the season in a conversation with MLB Network.

While Long acknowledged the star slugger's slow start, he is not too concerned by it and feels the player will come up big for the team when the team needs him the most; in the postseason. He said on MLB Network:

"I know he's going through a tough spell right now, but it's almost good that it's happening now in May, because I know he's going to get this thing figured out. He's going to help us win a lot of games and hopefully the big games, the ones in October. "

Long, who was with Harper during his stint with the Washington Nationals at the start of his MLB career, also touched on how he helped players such as Harper to break out of their slump.

"I don't want to be too forceful, and I'll ask him, 'How do you feel right now? Is there anything that you're feeling that maybe I could dive into?' I've gotten a lot better as far as finding out how they're feeling and kind of communication is key. If they can communicate to me what they're feeling and what they feel in the box and with the mechanics or maybe just plate discipline, whatever it is, we can attack it."

Bryce Harper is glad team is winning despite his slump

While Bryce Harper has not been at his best at the plate, the two-time MVP is glad the team is winning despite his slump. Following his home run against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the series, Harper said:

"I'll tell you what, man, I'm so happy we're winning. Obviously, it's been a grind. Day in and day out, I'm working, trying everything I can to have a better approach, see pitches in the zone and not chase the ones out of the zone. But all in all, I'm excited we're winning, my team has my back. It's been a grind. But it's a long season, you play a season for a reason."

The Phillies are 24-17 for the season, trailing the New York Mets (27-15) in the National League East. They fell to the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener on Monday with Bryce Harper going 0-for-3 on the night.

