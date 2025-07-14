Despite huge Ronald Acuna Jr. appreciation, Pete Crow-Armstrong shares who he’s truly excited to meet at the 2025 All-Star Game

Pete Crow-Armstrong, one of the favorites to win the 2025 NL MVP, has earned his first All-Star selection. He will be a starter and will share the outfield with Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr., of whom he is a huge fan.

Crow-Armstrong's Cubs teammate, Kyle Tucker, rounds up the National League outfield. Notably, Crow-Armstrong is the only starter in the National League who is getting his maiden call. All other starters have a minimum of three All-Star selections.

Sportscaster Chris Rose interviewed the 23-year-old outfielder for "Dugout Discussions," released on Monday on YouTube. During the interview, Rose asked who he is excited to meet at the All-Star game.

"I mean, [Ronald] Acuna that I want to, you know, I want to watch that dude do everything," Pete Crow-Armstrong said. "But I'm really excited to chop it up with Freddie, hopefully Freddie Freeman.

"I've only enjoyed conversations with him at first base, and he's been super freaking supportive, um, in our little talk. So, definitely Freddie, first one that comes to mind for sure." (Timestamp: 3.48)

Incidentally, Freeman is a former teammate of Acuna Jr., having played together from 2018 to 2021 when he left in free agency to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 2025 All-Star game will be Freeman's fourth consecutive as a Dodger player, and he has another five with the Braves. It's the fifth selection for Acuna Jr.

Will Smith (catcher), Ketel Marte (second base), Manny Machado (third base), and Shohei Ohtani (designated hitter) are the other National League All-Star team starters. Paul Skenes will be on the mound.

Pete Crow-Armstrong opens up about potentially playing for Team USA

Three MLB stars have announced that they will play for Team USA in the 2026 WBC Classic. Manager Mark DeRosa announced that Aaron Judge will be the captain, Pirates ace Paul Skenes announced his participation soon after and Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. was the latest to reveal the good news.

During Chris Rose's interview, Pete Crow-Armstrong was asked whether he would be willing to play for Team USA.

"Absolutely. No question," Crow-Armstrong replied without hesitation [From 8:23].

Hearing the reply, Rose wanted to know whether the willingness was motivated by the desire to play for Team USA or share the clubhouse with MLB superstar Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees captain.

"I haven't looked at it like that," Pete Crow-Armstrong replied. "I mean, that would, if, like, we're talking any reasons, yeah, for sure, added bonus. But, like, having done the Team USA thing in youth ball, besides this, is the best, most meaningful, amazing baseball experience ever."

The 2025 NL MVP contender seems to have a strong desire to play for Team USA, as he expressed willingness to play any position. Japan was the winner in the 2023 edition of the tournament, and Team USA will undoubtedly be happy to have Crow-Armstrong to reclaim the title.

