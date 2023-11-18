Among the players who were not tendered ahead of the deadline by the Detroit Tigers was outfielder Austin Meadows. Moreover, RHP Spencer Turnbull, Brenan Hanifee, Garrett Hill and Freddy Pacheco were also not extended by the club.

Due to anxiety issues, Meadows only appeared in six games, hitting .238 with five hits and two RBIs in six games in 2023.

However, fans were elated after the team announced its decision not to extend the 28-year-old, taking to social media to express their reactions to the announcement:

"Massive W," one fan said.

"Good. Austin meadows never wanted to play for the tigers so he played the system. Got paid to sit. I'm bummed about Turnbull though I liked him," said another fan.

Here are a few other reactions from fans on X:

Another surprising non-tendered player was Spencer Turnball, who went 1-4 with an ERA of 7.26 and 24 strikeouts in seven appearances in 2023.

All five non-tendered former Tigers players will now hit free agency to find new homes prior to the 2024 season.

The Detroit Tigers 40-man roster is now 37 and it remains to be seen if they are creating room for big acquisitions this offseason.

Austin Meadows's anxiety issues

Meadows participated in only six games before going to the injured list in April. According to manager AJ Hinch, Meadows underwent treatment at home to recover.

His previous year was also affected by anxiousness, as well as other health difficulties such as vertigo, Achilles tendonitis and COVID-19. Meadows' appearances in 2022 were limited to 36 games as a result of these conditions and a deal that brought him from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Austin Meadows was drafted No. 9 by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2013 MLB draft. Across six seasons with the Rays, Penguins and Tigers, he batted .259, 390 hits, 70 home runs, 238 RBIs and 209 runs scored.

He will now test the free-agent market, prior to the next season in 2024.

