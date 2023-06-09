Former Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila was asked if he regretted any decisions on the "Foul Territory" podcast on Friday.

Avila said that two of his biggest regrets were letting pitcher Justin Verlander depart as a free agent and trading infielder Isaac Paredes to the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Austin Meadows. However, Detroit Tigers fans figure that the list is a lot longer than that.

bit.ly/3N12zj3 @FlavaFraz21 asked Al Avila if there any decisions he made while with the Tigers that he regrets.The two moves he explains:• Parades for Meadows• Justin Verlander .@FlavaFraz21 asked Al Avila if there any decisions he made while with the Tigers that he regrets. The two moves he explains:• Parades for Meadows• Justin Verlanderbit.ly/3N12zj3 https://t.co/7PrVaEeNyK

Avila was the first Cuban-born general manager in MLB history when he was promoted to GM to replace Dave Dombrowski in 2015. After signing a multi-year extension in 2019, Detroit fired him near the end of last season. He was the only GM of Latin American descent in the majors at the time of his dismissal.

BNK @BigNateK313 @FoulTerritoryTV @FlavaFraz21 This man was so bad at his job at times it seemed like he was doing it on purpose. @FoulTerritoryTV @FlavaFraz21 This man was so bad at his job at times it seemed like he was doing it on purpose.

Avila came to the Detroit Tigers in 2002 as the assistant GM, after serving in executive capacities with the Florida Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates. He was with the team for 13 years before taking over as GM.

His tenure saw the Tigers claim just one winning season, when Detroit went 86-75 in 2016. He took over a callclub that had been to the playoffs for four straight seasons before his promotion, a stretch that included an appearance in the 2012 World Series.

Needless to say, Tigers fans were not sorry to see him get axed in 2022.

Avila assembled the Tigers 2019 team that went 47-114. Detroit took a run at breaking its own record for worst MLB season ever. That record was set by the 2003 Tigers that went 43-119. However, after trading for superstar Miguel Cabrera from the Marlins, Detroit was in the World Series three seasons later.

There was no such rebound for the Tigers after 2019 before Avila was shown the door.

Detroit Sports Fan @DetSportsFan101 @FoulTerritoryTV @FlavaFraz21 Just admit you were a shit GM. Anyone in the world could have had as much success as he did by just guessing. Hearing him explain how bad trades were good, “they just didn’t work out” perfectly shows why he was a failure. @FoulTerritoryTV @FlavaFraz21 Just admit you were a shit GM. Anyone in the world could have had as much success as he did by just guessing. Hearing him explain how bad trades were good, “they just didn’t work out” perfectly shows why he was a failure.

MSU Chief of Propaganda @OdellBretthamJr @FoulTerritoryTV @FlavaFraz21 Giving this guy any sort of platform is a disgrace. He’s the single worst baseball mind in history and didn’t do a single positive thing as GM for the Tigers @FoulTerritoryTV @FlavaFraz21 Giving this guy any sort of platform is a disgrace. He’s the single worst baseball mind in history and didn’t do a single positive thing as GM for the Tigers

Paredes blossomed with the Rays following his trade from Detroit on April 4, 2022. After hitting just two home runs in sparse action over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Paredes hit 20 homers in 111 games with Tampa Bay in 2022. He has nine round-trippers through 56 games this season.

Meadows played just 36 games with the Tigers in 2022 due to strains in both Achilles tendons and mental health issues. He has played just six games in 2023.

Detroit Tigers now employ Scott Harris as GM

Javier Baez of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park on May 29.

Scott Harris was introduced as the Tigers' new GM on Sept. 19, 2022, a month after Avila was fired.

