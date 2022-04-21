"Who the f**k cares. We lost" - Detroit Tigers Triple Crown-winning first baseman puts team above individual, one hit away from joining the 3000 hit club

Miguel Cabrera is one of the — if not the one — most legendary players in Detroit Tigers history. In what is now his 20th season in the MLB and his 15th season with Detroit, Miguel Cabrera is one hit away from joining the very exclusive club of players who have 3,000 career hits, yet he doesn't seem to care about that at the moment.

There are only 32 players in history who have recorded 3,000 hits, and while Miguel Cabrera is on the verge of extending the list to 33, the individual accolade does not appeal to him. Miguel Cabrera is no stranger to individual achievement, being a two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star, most of which came with the Detroit Tigers.

Fox Sports shared the comments from Miguel Cabrera via a tweet.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Miguel Cabrera after being one hit away from 3,000 Miguel Cabrera after being one hit away from 3,000 👀 https://t.co/KBbcASgnjS

"Miguel Cabrera after being one hit away from 3,000" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Miguel Cabrera might not care about this historic mark that he is about to hit, but the fans certainly do.

Miguel Cabrera is a leader for the Detroit Tigers

Miguel Cabrera is one of the best hitters of his generation

Nobody would blame Miguel Cabrera for celebrating his achievements, but he is proving himself to be the ultimate team player in 2022. Reaching 3,000 hits is a remarkable accomplishment — one so good Bernie Mac starred in a movie about the very concept — but Miguel Cabrera cares more about his team winning than his personal success.

This level of team-first thinking is rarely seen in sports, where individual efforts can steal attention and generate headlines. Baseball is the ultimate team sport. Hopefully the Detroit Tigers can get a win with the next Miguel Cabrera hit so he can celebrate and be celebrated.

It's hard not to be romantic about baseball. Things have a chance to come full circle later today, as the Detroit Tigers take on the New York Yankees. The New York Yankees scouted Miguel Cabrera as a high schooler but did not think he could be a major league hitter, as posted by Fox Sports on Twitter.

Miggy has a chance of getting his 3,000th hit against them today. Miguel Cabrera said that when the Yankees scouted him at a young age, they told him that he could only be a pitcher, via @MarlyRiveraESPN Miggy has a chance of getting his 3,000th hit against them today. Miguel Cabrera said that when the Yankees scouted him at a young age, they told him that he could only be a pitcher, via @MarlyRiveraESPN.Miggy has a chance of getting his 3,000th hit against them today. https://t.co/FAf15EBd76

"Miguel Cabrera said that when the Yankees scouted him at a young age, they told him that he could only be a pitcher, via @MarlyRiveraESPN Miggy has a chance of getting his 3,000th hit against them today." - @ FOX Sports: MLB

No major league player gets into the sport for individual achievements, but as Miguel Cabrera prepares to hit a historic mark with the Detroit Tigers, I hope he can see all he has accomplished and truly enjoy the magical moment when it arrives.

