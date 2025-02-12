Devin Williams forced to let go of his beard for first clean-shaven look in 6 years to abide by Yankees special policy ahead of Spring Training

All eyes will be on New York Yankees reliever Devin Williams this season. This will be his first season in the Bronx after spending six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Throughout his time in Milwaukee, Williams has occasionally sported longer hair and has consistently rocked a beard. However, that is all over now that he plays for the Yanks.

Bronx Bombers players honor a strict contract where they must be clean-shaven. The only facial hair players can have is a mustache, but the ends cannot touch their collars.

Williams showed up to the ballpark clean-shaven for the first time in six years. No more beard for this hard-throwing righty.

MLB insider loves the Yankees acquiring Devin Williams

New York Yankees Reliever - Devin Willaims (Photo via IMAGN)

For a few years, Devin Williams had to share the spotlight with Josh Hader. That was until Hader was traded from the Brewers to the San Diego Padres in 2022, leaving Willaims as the closer.

Since then, Williams has been great in the closer role. He is ranked 20th in terms of saves amongst active closers in just two full seasons of work. MLB insider Tom Verducci believes trading for him makes this bullpen much better.

"Devin Williams was a steal from Milwaukee... he's money back there" said Verducci.

One thing that sets Williams apart from other closers in the league is his changeup. It is such a good pitch, it is called "The Airbender" for how deceptive it is.

It is a high-spin pitch that breaks toward the arm side. It looks more like a screwball than anything else, and that opposite spin really frustrates opposing batters.

Expect to see plenty of movement and velocity from Williams in 2025. His name will be called a lot to shut down games in the ninth.

