Arizona Diamondbacks ace pitcher Zac Gallen is all set to start Game 2 of the NLDS from the mound against the Dodgers' rookie Bobby Miller.

Last night's Game 1 of the NLDS saw the dominant Dodgers decimated by the Diamondbacks 11-2, leaving them nowhere to hide. Merrill Kelly produced a masterful performance from the mound, and four different hitters took the Dodgers bullpen to the stands with their monstrous bombs.

Zac was highly optimistic after the win and gained a much-needed boost to carry on the momentum in Game 2 on Monday night. Gallen praised his fellow teammates and said even though they had been the underdogs all season, the ballclub still managed to get to the playoffs as if it were a fairytale.

Bob Nightengale tweets about what Zac Gallen said.

"Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen: ‘Nobody expects us to be here. We’re playing with house money.’’ He also agrees with manager Torey Lovullo that the team is playing with a chip on his shoulder" - BNightengale

The Arizona Diamondbacks have exceeded their wildest expectations this season and surprised the entire MLB nation with their supreme performances. They made easy work of the Brewers in the wildcard series, defeating them two games on the trot while playing away at Milwaukee, ruling out any home support.

Gabriel Moreno takes Clayton Kershaw to the cleaners.

"GABRIEL MORENO THREE-RUN SHOT AND IT'S 5-0 DIAMONDBACKS AND THEY STILL HAVE NOT RECORDED AN OUT" - TalkinBaseball_

Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks are enjoying life in the playoffs

Zac Gallen will start game 2 for the D-Backs, and it would be foolish to think that Arizona would allow the Dodgers any breathing space even after hammering 11 runs past them last night. The Diamondbacks are built differently, and coach Torey Lovullow stated that each player wearing that Arizona jersey is playing with a chip on their shoulder.

Bob Nightengale talks about Torey Lovullo's comments.

"DBacks manager Torey Lovullo says, ‘This team has a chip on its shoulder.’ They took it personal, he said, with the talk that there should be re-seeding after the first round so that Atlanta wouldn’t be playing the Phillies in the Division Series" - BNightengale

The D-Backs last won their one and only World Series title two decades ago and have been on a downward trajectory since. But now, with a great team synergy consisting of young and experienced players, they will be eyeing the pennant this season.