Diamondbacks boss raises serious doubts about Dodgers’ front office

The LA Dodgers are the most successful team of the current decade, with two World Series titles and postseason appearances every year. The Dodgers have embraced the label of consistency, and over the past few years, their aggressive offseason spending reflects a clear goal: to beat everyone.

This massive spending, which includes multi-year, lucrative contracts for Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, has raised questions about the workings of their front office.

Many believe the Dodgers' front office is dominating others with their business acumen. However, Arizona Diamondbacks managing partner Ken Kendrick has a different opinion.

In a candid conversation shared by AZ Central’s Nick Piecoro, Kendrick questioned whether big-market front offices like the Dodgers’ are actually more superior in baseball operations.

"Are their baseball people and their owners smarter than all the others? I don’t think so,” Kendrick said. “Our game, by virtue of how playoffs work, evens the playing field by some degree in the playoffs. But the regular season is not a necessarily even playing field and I think it should be — more even than it is.

"I believe in those who are brighter than the next guy being more successful than the next guy. But when you see one team with a payroll that is 5x their competitor, the chances over time of that team at 5x over the less financially supported team, they’re going to win.”

Kendrick was blunt with his opinion, suggesting the Dodgers' front office has a pile of cash at their disposal but isn't doing anything special to make the team a perennial postseason contender.

Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick shared vision for 2025 team to stay upbeat with Dodgers

While the Diamondbacks are nowhere near the Dodgers in terms of offseason spending, they remain optimistic in a competitive NL West, which also includes the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants.

Ken Kendrick understands that as a front office, they must make smart decisions and spend their available resources wisely. For the 2025 season, he is hopeful about his team's chances.

"I'm always very upbeat and excited about the start of the season," Kendrick said. "Through the spring, on paper, we are going to be very competitive. But the last time I looked, you never win on paper. I'm hopeful for this season."

The Diamondbacks are 13-9 entering Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. They are currently fourth in the NL West.

