Diamondbacks drop "GOAT alert" on Devin Booker after historic achievement with the Phoenix Suns; Ketel Marte reacts

The Arizona Diamondbacks showed support to local NBA team, Phoneix Suns' star Devin Booker after the guard made history with the team against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Devin Booker, who made his NBA debut with the Suns in 2015, produced a game-high 34 points in his team's narrow 121-119 loss. During the third quarter of the game, the four-time All-Star guard sank a 3-pointer to eclipse Walter Davis, becoming the all-time leading scorer in franchise history.

The Suns shared an Instagram post to celebrate the 28-year-old's historic achievement, captioning it:

"THE PHOENIX SUNS ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER: DEVIN BOOKER."

Diamondbacks' Instagram handle commented on the post from the Suns, writing:

"🐐 alert."

Arizona's All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte also reacted to Booker's milestone. The former NLCS MVP reshared the post from the Suns in his Instagram story.

While Devin Booker hails from Michigan, he has often been seen rooting for teams from Phoenix and he showed support for the Diamondbacks during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field in 2023.

Booker was in the stands and was seen recording the action with his camcorder. Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas' game-tying home run in the eighth inning helped the team to a thrilling 6-5 win on the night. Arizona ousted the Phillies 4-3 to make the World Series but fell against the Texas Rangers in the Fall Classic.

MLB analyst likens Ketel Marte to Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.

Ketel Marte had a career year with the Diamondbacks in 2024, smashing 36 home runs with 95 RBIs, earning him a second All-Star nod of his career. He was also one of three finalists for the NL MVP award but finished third behind the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and the Mets' Francisco Lindor.

MLB analyst Mark DeRosa likened Marte to San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. on MLB Network in January.

"And the big thing about him is he's not a one-trick pony. The 36 bombs and leading in on-base percentage, he hammers everything. It's not just the heater, he'll take the breaking ball out. He hits from both sides of the plate and can make the argument that next to Fernando Tatis Jr. he might wear the best uniform."

Marte won his maiden Silver Slugger award last season, and the Diamondbacks will be relying on the two-time All-Star for a similar output in pursuit of a postseason spot.

