The Arizona Diamondbacks have announced that Brandon Pfaadt will start Game 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Manager Torey Lovullo made the announcement ahead of Tuesday's Game 2.

Lovullo has full faith in his young right-handed pitcher. He believes his ability to locate in the zone and change speeds will throw off this Phillies offense, which scored in bunches in the postseason so far.

This is Pfaadt's rookie season, and he has struggled at times. He started 18 games this season, compiling a 3-9 record with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts on 96 innings of work.

However, he is coming off a great performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. Pfaadt went 4.1 innings, giving up zero runs on two hits and striking out two batters.

"I have a feeling this won't end well" one fan posted.

"Yikes!" another fan posted.

Arizona Diamondbacks fans are concerned about Brandon Pfaadt starting Game 3. The Phillies have been on fire in the postseason, outhomering their opponents 16-4.

Fans believe Game 2 is a must-win if they want to keep their World Series aspirations alive. Merrill Kelly will get the start in that game while the Phillies are handing the ball to Aaron Nola.

Brandon Pfaadt and the Diamondbacks have their hands full with the Phillies

Diamondbacks Brewers Baseball

Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks are facing a fierce opponent in the Phillies. Philadelphia are playing their best baseball at just the right time.

Much of the Phillies roster has been in this position since their shocking run in the playoffs last season. You could also argue the team is in a better spot than they were last season with the addition of All-Star shortstop Trea Turner.

The Phillies had no problems getting to Zac Gallen early in Game 1. Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff home run to get things started in the bottom of the first innings. Four pitches later, Bryce Harper also joined the party with a home run.

Feeling left out, Nick Castellanos hit a home run in the second inning, and the game started to get away from Arizona. However, the Diamondbacks rallied to score three runs, but that was not enough. They lost 5-3, giving them the first loss of the postseason.

Arizona will have to bounce back quickly if they want a shot of making it to the World Series.