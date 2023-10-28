At the very beginning of the 2023 season, the Arizona Diamondbacks had just a 0.5% chance of winning the World Series. Now, nearly seven months later, that's exactly where the Snakes are.

Having overcome the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies in order, the D-Backs entered the 119th World Series, as underdogs yet again. Despite a strong showing against the Rangers, the Diamondbacks coughed up a three-run lead late and fell victim to the powerful bat of Adolis Garcia in the eleventh inning.

Ahead of Game 3 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, the D-Backs' X account posted a graphic intended to fire the team up. Unsurprisingly, D-Backs fans showed that they still have a lot of faith in their club.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Get right back after it. #EmbraceThe Chaos" - Arizona Diamondbacks

Entering the 2023 postseason with a mere 84 regular season wins, the D-Backs were tied with the Miami Marlins for the worst record of any playoff team in the NL. Regardless, they showed they had no issue competing in the postseason, and knocked out both the Brewers and the 100-win Los Angeles Dodgers without surrendering a single contest.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the Snakes had a relatively easy ride in the first two rounds, nothing could have prepared them for the heat that they felt from Philadelphia Phillies fans in the NLCS. Going into their second straight NL finals, the Phillies sported the best postseason home record in history.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the Snakes were outscored badly and heckled into oblivion over the first two games of the series, the series returned to Arizona with the Phillies looking commandingly in front. But a heroic Game 3 on the mound from rookie Brandon Pfaadt as well as a historic hitting streak from Ketel Marte propelled them forward. Against all odds, the Diamondbacks prevailed in Game 7.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although dropping the first game of any series puts a team at a disadvantage, anyone who has watched the D-Backs this season knows not to count them out. Behind right hander Merrill Kelly, Arizona will attempt to even the series.

Expand Tweet

Diamondbacks have shown too much resilience to be dismissed

On paper, the Texas Rangers continue to be favorites to win the 2023 World Series. However, at each juncture of the postseason, the Diamondbacks have shown an unwavering ability to turn fans' own expectations against them. It will be interesting to see the outcome of Game 2 of the Fall Classic, expected to get underway at 7:03 local time.