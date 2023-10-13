Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has his team playing their best at the right time. They swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card and did the same to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

Few believed they would make it this far, but here they are. They now face the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, which should make for a great matchup. Both teams are grinders and do not want to see their season end in the NLCS.

Given how quickly they dismantled the Dodgers, Lovullo and the Diamondbacks have had nothing but time to rest, relax, and do interviews. This led to Lovullo being asked his thoughts on Coach Prime and his work with the University of Colorado's football program.

"How can you not be? He’s turned that program around in five minutes, right? Who does that in sports." Lovullo stated.

Torey Lovullo speaks highly of Coach Prime and how he has turned the University of Colorado around. They have been one of the most exciting teams in college football this season.

Prime is a master recruiter with an exceptional ability to connect with his players on a level they understand. They hold a 4-2 record heading into the weekend and take on a struggling Stanford squad on Saturday.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is holding a Coach Prime mindset in the postseason

Very few people gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a legit chance in the postseason, but they have proven everybody wrong. This is the first time the team has made it to the NLCS since 2007.

"We're keeping receipts. And we've got a lot of receipts" said Lovullo.

Torey Lovullo and the team are taking a page out of Coach Prime's playbook and keeping a note of everybody who has doubted them. But will this mindset be enough to take down the Phillies?

Arizona will have to get quality starts from their starting pitchers. Philadelphia's offense has been hot lately, with the team launching home runs like nobody's business.

They must also keep swinging a hot bat. The Diamondbacks outscored the Dodgers 19-6. Given how good both teams look, this likely will not be a low-scoring series.

While much of the postseason series have not been close, this one is shaping up to be that way. Both teams match up well against each other and are coming off the highs of their NLDS victories.