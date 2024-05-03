Diamondbacks News: Paul Sewald and Alek Thomas to make rehab starts this weekend, both eyeing Tuesday as potential return date

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been chugging along without two important players, Alek Thomas and Paul Sewald. Sewald has yet to make his season debut as he has been dealing with an oblique injury. Thomas has played in four games but has been sidelined since with a strained left hamstring.

Both players have been working hard to return, and their hard work has paid off. The duo could be back with the club as early as Tuesday when Arizona takes on the Cincinnati Reds, per team reporter Jesse Friedman.

Sewald has been working in the minors and is expected to pitch an extended game on Saturday. That would be a huge boost to Arizona's bullpen, as Sewald was stellar last season.

Thomas will start in Reno on Friday and will be the club's designated hitter. Unless something drastic happens, expect him to be right back in the team's lineup next week.

The Diamondbacks must get it going once Paul Sewald and Alek Thomas return

Once Alek Thomas and Paul Sewald make their returns, the Diamondbacks must get the ball rolling. They currently sit in fourth place in the National League West with a 14-18 record.

Given how competitive the NL West is, Arizona cannot dig themselves in too deep of a hole. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres could start running away with the division.

Arizona must be competitive this month. They have a couple of series against some strong teams that will certainly test them. They play the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Texas Rangers in May.

A bad month could push them even further down the division, while a good month could flip the division. This will be one important month for a team that was a few wins away from a World Series title last year.

