Diamondbacks skipper flags one flaw of Ketel Marte after giving ultimate compliment

Currently batting .300 with 18 home runs and 39 RBIs, Ketel Marte is in the midst of yet another red-hot season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Having signed with the D-backs in December 2016, Marte has been one of the team's most consistent players ever since. He has earned three All-Star selections, a Silver Slugger award, and an NLCS MVP award in his time at Chase Field.

Few people understand Marte's importance to the team more than his skipper, Torey Lovullo. On Wednesday, while talking to MLB Network Radio about some of Marte's traits that made him such a great player, Lovullo pointed out what he felt was the single flaw in his game—failing to stay healthy at times.

"He's been a little treasure here for us in the valley, and we've all known about him. We've all appreciated him. He's probably going to be one of the best players I've ever managed. I'm just grateful to be in the same dugout as him. He's so dynamic, the movement defensively, the way the body has been shaped up over the past couple of years to avoid injuries, it's amazing," Lovullo said.

"He's truly a superstar of this game. He's got a .1000 OPS; you don't see that a lot in baseball. He did miss some time. I hate when that happens. I keep telling him, 'You gotta stay healthy because we need you on the field,' and he's been working as hard as anybody to make that happen."

An injury to Ketel Marte in the second half of the 2024 season cost the Diamondbacks dearly

As regular-season baseball resumed after the 2024 All-Star break, the Arizona Diamondbacks came out of the blocks with seemingly unmatched intensity. They were well and truly the hottest team in the majors, powered by their offense, which was firing on all cylinders.

The main man, of course, was none other than Ketel Marte, who finished the season with a .292 batting average, 36 home runs and 95 RBIs, earning him a spot in the top three for the NL MVP award.

Ketel Marte celebrates after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Getty

However, an ankle injury sustained at arguably the most crucial juncture of the season derailed Marte's hot streak at the plate. The Diamondbacks then went on to endure a tough end to their season, which resulted in them agonizingly missing out on the postseason on the final day.

