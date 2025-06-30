2025 MLB All-Star starters prediction for National and American Leagues ft. Cal Raleigh & Ketel Marte

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on July 15, and it's almost time to find out the starters for the Midsummer Classic. Fan voting accounts for a huge part of naming the starters in each league, and that typically means the biggest stars get those spots.

There could be some surprising starters for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, but some positions appear to be wrapped up. Here is a look at some predictions for starters at each position and in each league.

2025 MLB All-Star Starters prediction

American League

Starting Pitcher: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers - Source: Imagn

Tarik Skubal is the reigning Cy Young Award winner in the American League, and he appears to be the easy decision to start the All-Star Game in 2025.

Catcher: Cal Raleigh

Cal Raleigh heads into the final day of June with 32 home runs and leads the league in RBIs. Raleigh is having a massive season for the Seattle Mariners and should earn the nod to start the All-Star Game.

1st Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

2nd Base: Gleyber Torres

3rd Base: Jose Ramirez

Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr.

Outfield: Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Riley Greene

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn

Mike Trout is finally healthy again for the Los Angeles Angels and is playing well enough to start the All-Star Game. Expect Aaron Judge and Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers to join Trout in the outfield.

Designated Hitter: Ryan O'Hearn

National League

Starting Pitcher: Zack Wheeler

Catcher: Will Smith

1st Base: Freddie Freeman

2nd Base: Ketel Marte

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn

Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks is running away with the vote at second base, and he deserves to start the All-Star Game. Marte continues to hit and is doing what he can to keep the Diamondbacks in the playoff race.

3rd Base: Manny Machado

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor

Outfield: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, Ronald Acuna Jr.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs should both get the nod to start the All-Star Game in the National League. A healthy Ronald Acuna Jr. will likely be the other case in the outfield.

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

There is a chance that Shohei Ohtani could also make an appearance on the mound in this game, but he will definitely be hitting. Ohtani continues to put up huge offensive numbers and will be rewarded with a start at the All-Star Game.

