MLB insider teases Pete Crow-Armstrong’s possible WBC 2026 Team USA call-up amid breakout season

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of the most exciting players in the major leagues this year, boasting powerful hitting ability, combined with excellent defensive smarts and blistering pace when running the bases.
Talking about the Cubs youngster's remarkable rise, insider Mark DeRosa argued how the 23-year-old has all the tools to be a true superstar of the game, even claiming he has a chance of playing for Team USA at the 2026 WBC if he continues to perform at such a high level.
"He got off to a phenomenal start in April," Mark DeRosa said via MLB Central on Wednesday. "He's got a chance to be not only a superstar in Chicago, but in the entire game."
"He's on pace for 42 bombs, a hundred 130 RBIs and 50 (stolen) bags, good grief. He's so super-talented, it's nuts what he's doing. He might have to wear USA." DeRosa added
Speaking of a potential WBC selection, it's good news for Pete Crow-Armstrong that DeRosa seems to be a fan of his game, as it was announced in early April that the former Atlanta Braves manager was chosen to handle Team USA in 2026's showpiece event.
Cubs GM explains the attitude that helped Pete Crow-Armstrong become the player he is today
Talking about Pete Crow-Armstrong's remarkable success of late, Cubs GM Carter Hawkins explained how the youngster's mental strength and positive attitude helped him weather some of the rougher patches of his major league career so far, and ultimately come out shining on the other side.
"He didn't really let the tough stretches affect him too much," Hawkins said, via MLB Network Radio on June 1. "Which was probably the most encouraging sign. He knew he was going to get better. We couldn't predict that he necessarily would be leading the league in WAR at this point, but you knew he was a better hitter than what he was showing."
"He stuck with his approach. He's never tried to become what everybody thinks he should be, just because he's so fast, he's never tried to become that on-base machine. He's a power-hitter in a lot of ways, and he's been able to utilize that. He's beem able to focus on what he wants to focus on, and we're seeing the results." Hawkins added
As the Cubs push to win their division and make it to the postseason for the first time in five years, fans will hope Crow-Armstrong can continue impressing as he has so far.